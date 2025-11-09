LIVE TV
Home > India > Who Is Parth Pawar? Net Worth 2025: Here's How Rich Ajit Pawar's Son Really Is

Who Is Parth Pawar? Net Worth 2025: Here's How Rich Ajit Pawar's Son Really Is

Parth Pawar, son of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, is a politician from the NCP faction. Check out his net worth in 2025 including major property holdings.

Who Is Parth Pawar? Net Worth 2025: Here's How Rich Ajit Pawar's Son Really Is

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: November 9, 2025 13:15:18 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is Parth Pawar? Net Worth 2025: Here's How Rich Ajit Pawar's Son Really Is

Parth Ajit Pawar, son of the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Ajit Pawar, belongs to the facilitative Pawar family, which has ruled Maharashtra politics for decades. Parth is the grand-nephew of Sharad Pawar, the NCP founding member. 

Parth began his political career in 2019 when he unsuccessfully contested the Lok Sabha elections for the NCP from the Maval constituency. He is still active in state politics and continues to glare for his statements and public events. 

Parth Pawar Net Worth 2025

As per the latest affidavits and reports, his Net Worth in 2025 is said to be over ₹100 crore. These assets shall include:

  • Movable, such as bank deposits, investments, or vehicles
  • Immovable properties, including land and real estate in Maharashtra.

His money comes from both inheritance from the Pawar family and his own business interests, as they have significant economic interests in sugar, education, and cooperatives.

Family Legacy and Political Family

The Pawar family, headed by Sharad Pawar, is a prominent political family in Maharashtra with Ajit Pawar, Parth’s father, being a senior leader and Deputy CM in the Maharashtra government. Parth was thought to be a continuation of the Pawar family legacy with Parth losing an election early in his political career, but he has continued to keep a public profile. 

What is Next for Parth Pawar? 

Since losing an election in 2019, Parth has not had a high-level political job, but has remained associated with the NCP factions under his father’s brother Ajit Pawar and has continued to be a public voice in the Maharashtra political space.

The information on Parth Pawar’s net worth and assets is based on publicly available reports and affidavits; actual figures may vary.

First published on: Nov 9, 2025 1:15 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Ajit Pawar familyAjit Pawar sonMaharashtra PoliticsMaval constituencyNCP leaderParth PawarParth Pawar assetsParth Pawar net worth 2025Pawar familypolitical dynasty

Who Is Parth Pawar? Net Worth 2025: Here’s How Rich Ajit Pawar’s Son Really Is

Who Is Parth Pawar? Net Worth 2025: Here’s How Rich Ajit Pawar’s Son Really Is
Who Is Parth Pawar? Net Worth 2025: Here’s How Rich Ajit Pawar’s Son Really Is
Who Is Parth Pawar? Net Worth 2025: Here’s How Rich Ajit Pawar’s Son Really Is
Who Is Parth Pawar? Net Worth 2025: Here’s How Rich Ajit Pawar’s Son Really Is

QUICK LINKS