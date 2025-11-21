RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat Emphasises Social Harmony, Civilisational Unity, And Long-Term Peace

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sarsanghchalak Dr. Mohan Bhagwat addressed a distinguished gathering of dignitaries in Imphal today during the first day of his three-day visit to Manipur.

In his address, Dr. Bhagwat reflected on the Sangh’s civilisational role, national responsibilities, and the ongoing efforts for a peaceful and resilient Manipur. Dr. Bhagwat stated that the RSS continues to be a subject of daily discussion across the country, often shaped by perceptions and propaganda.

While stating that the Sangh’s work is unparallel, he said, “There is no organisation comparable to the RSS, just as the sea, the sky, and the ocean have no comparison. The growth of RSS is organic and the methodology was resolved after 14 years of its foundation. To understand one has to visit Shakha. The objective of RSS is to organise the whole Hindu society including those who oppose the Sangh, not creating a power centre within the society.”

He highlighted that misinformation campaigns against the RSS began as early as 1932–33, including from sources outside Bharat that lacked an understanding of Bharat and its civilisational ethos. The Sarsanghchalak stressed the need for understanding of the organisation based on truth rather than perception-driven narratives.

Recalling the life of RSS founder Dr. K.B. Hedgewar, Dr. Bhagwat underlined his academic excellence, born patriotic activities, and involvement in all streams of then freedom struggle.

He noted that Dr. Hedgewar’s realisation of the need for a united and qualitatively improved society led to the creation of the RSS. “The Sangh is a man-making methodology,” he said, urging people to understand the organisation through its shakha system on ground.

He noted that the term “Hindu” in this context is a cultural and civilisational descriptor rather than a religious identity. It (Hindu) is not a noun but an adjective. For a strong Rashtra he emphasized the need for “quality and unity”. The progress of a Rashtra not only depends on leaders alone but on a strong and united society.

He praised the inclusive nature of Hindu thought, citing, “Ekam Sat Vipra Bahudha Vadanti.” Truth, compassion, purity, and austerity form the essence of Dharma, he said, adding that these values are core of our Hindu civilisation.

“Vividhata (diversity) is not a myth. Diversity is the manifestation of inherent unity within the society.”

Speaking on Bharat’s ancient nationhood, he said the our Rashtra emerged not through western state mechanisms but through the “tapasya” of great ancient seers for the welfare of humanity. Principles like Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam reflect the universal vision of Hindutva.

Emphasising the need for expanding apanatva (sense of belonging), Dr. Bhagwat remarked, “As our societal strength increases, the world listens to us. Nobody listens to the weak. The mission of the Sangh is to nurture capable individuals for a strong and harmonious Hindu Samaj.”

