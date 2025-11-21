LIVE TV
Begged Teacher For Help For 45 Minutes: What Happened Just Before Nine Year Old Kid Attempted Suicide In School?

A nine-year-old student died after jumping from a school building in Jaipur, with police treating the case as a suspected suicide. The preliminary report outlines early findings as authorities continue their investigation.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last updated: November 21, 2025 11:55:47 IST

The CBSE probe stated that a Class 4 student in Jaipur approached her class teacher five times and asked for support for 45 minutes on the day she died by suicide. 

The report said the nine-year-old girl faced bullying for nearly 18 months and did not receive any help from the teacher. Instead, the teacher shouted at her several times and made remarks that shocked the entire class. The child felt cornered and left the ground-floor classroom before jumping from the fourth floor of the school building, where she died on the spot.

CBSE Confirms Months of Bullying and Ignored Complaints

According to the CBSE, the victim, Amaira Kumar Meena, had repeatedly faced bullying, teasing, and verbal abuse with inappropriate words. Her parents made several complaints, but the class teacher Puneeta Sharma allegedly dismissed the concerns each time. The report noted that Amaira appeared cheerful before 11 am on the same day, eating chocolates, dancing, and laughing with classmates.

However, trouble began after some boys wrote something on a digital slate. Amaira looked disturbed and asked her classmates to erase the words, but no teacher intervened when it was needed.

The CBSE report stated that Amaira wrote something on the slate and again asked others to remove it. The report said the situation needed immediate teacher intervention, but the class teacher did not support her. CCTV footage showed Amaira approaching her teacher repeatedly before the incident.

The report said the teacher shouted at her multiple times instead of hearing her concerns. Amaira looked worried, embarrassed, and distressed, and the footage showed that she skipped her lunch. The report said she remained upset as no one in the school helped her.

These missing safety measures played a major role in the incident. The committee adds that the child experienced mental harassment and unbearable trauma, and the school failed to create a safe environment. The report points to clear negligence by the school authorities in handling repeated warnings.

The report details Amaira’s activities on the day of her death and states that she appeared cheerful before 11 am while talking, dancing, and eating chocolates and golgappa. 

The situation changed after she saw content on a digital slate that reportedly disturbed her. A group of boys added something inappropriate on the slate, and Amaira appeared embarrassed and asked them to delete it. Amaira later wrote something herself and again asked for its removal.

Teacher’s No Response Failed To Save The Child

According to the CBSE report, the class teacher, Puneeta Sharma, dismissed Amaira’s concerns several times and failed to intervene when the child urgently needed help. The report says the teacher shouted in class, which shocked other students, and ignored Amaira’s repeated requests for support for more than 45 minutes. Amaira skipped lunch that day and appeared visibly disturbed.

The committee states that timely intervention could have prevented the situation from escalating. The report attributes her death to the teacher’s lack of empathy, lack of attention, and failure to take action despite knowing the child’s distress.

The investigation highlights multiple earlier complaints made by Amaira’s parents about bullying. In September, her father approached the teacher after a boy bullied her, but the teacher asked Amaira to “adjust.”

In October, the same boy misquoted her greeting publicly, yet the teacher did not intervene. In May last year, a student showed her an obscene gesture, but the teacher did not respond to the complaint. The report says the school ignored repeated warnings. It concludes that the school failed to create a healthy environment, failed to stop bullying, and did not take preventive actions despite knowing the trauma.

First published on: Nov 21, 2025 11:41 AM IST
