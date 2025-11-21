Delhi’s Air Quality Sees Minor Uptick, AQI At 370, Still Remains In ‘Very Poor’ Zone

Delhi’s air quality showed slight improvement on Friday morning, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) touching 370 at 8 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The city had recorded an AQI of 391 at 4 pm on November 20. Despite the marginal dip, pollution levels remained firmly in the ‘very poor’ category.

CPCB data showed IGI Airport T3 reporting an AQI of 307, while ITO was at 378. Punjabi Bagh registered 379. Other locations, including Najafgarh (350), North Campus DU (385), Aya Nagar (340), and CRRI Mathura Road (370), also recorded very poor air quality.

However, several pockets continued to battle ‘severe’ pollution. Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 418, Ashok Vihar 411, while Rohini and RK Puram reported 424 and 401, respectively.

Under AQI classification, 0–50 is ‘good’, 51–100 ‘satisfactory’, 101–200 ‘moderate’, 201–300 ‘poor’, 301–400 ‘very poor’, and 401–500 ‘severe’. Dense smog blanketed parts of the national capital, including India Gate, Akshardham and Kartavya Path, on Friday morning.

Toxic Smog Persists; Thursday Showed Little Improvement

The national capital had already woken up to heavy smog on Thursday, with the average AQI at 9 am touching 399- categorised as ‘very poor’. There was no significant improvement over the previous day, when the AQI stood at 392 at both 9 am and 4 pm.

Courts Intervene

The worsening air prompted judicial intervention. On Wednesday, the Delhi High Court told the Delhi Government that schoolchildren should not be made to participate in outdoor sports during the high-pollution winter months of November to January. Justice Sachin Datta, hearing a plea filed by minor students, noted that authorities were failing to safeguard children’s health and must revise the annual sports calendar to avoid outdoor events during this toxic period.

The Supreme Court also issued directions, stating that construction workers left jobless since the enforcement of GRAP-3 in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan must receive a subsistence allowance. A bench led by Chief Justice of India BR Gavai instructed the states to implement preventive measures consistently and conduct regular reviews. The top court further ordered that air pollution matters be listed every month.

GRAP-III Restrictions Continue Across Delhi-NCR

With air quality deteriorating across the region, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) implemented GRAP Stage III on November 11. The curbs include tougher restrictions on construction activities, vehicular movement, and certain industrial operations, aimed at cutting down emissions during peak pollution season.

