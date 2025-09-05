LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river elon musk donald trump Pallavi Joshi Delhi private airline pilot business news russia Anutin Charnvirakul PM Modi Manipur visit Jhelum river
LIVE TV
Home > India > RSS' three-day all-India coordination meeting begins in Jodhpur

RSS' three-day all-India coordination meeting begins in Jodhpur

RSS' three-day all-India coordination meeting begins in Jodhpur

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 5, 2025 17:05:38 IST

Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], September 5 (ANI): The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Friday began its three-day all-India coordination meeting in Jodhpur with RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale and top leaders of affiliated organisations in attendance.

The meeting, scheduled from September 5 to 7, is being attended by all-India level office-bearers from 32 organisations. The first session began with floral tributes to Bharat Mata by Bhagwat and Hosabale, followed by a collective recitation of the organisational mantra.

According to a release, topics of discussion at the All-India Coordination Meeting will include the Sangh Centenary, Panch Parivartan, Education Policy, and Social Development in Tribal Areas.

The meeting of All India office-bearers of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and RSS-inspired organisations has commenced. In the first session on Friday, floral tributes were offered before the image of Bharat Mata by the Sarsanghchalak Dr. Mohan Bhagwat and Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale.

The meeting began with the collective recitation of the organisational mantra. During the session, organisations presented reports of new experiments and initiatives in their respective fields.

Prominent participants in the meeting include all six Sah-Sarkaryavahs, Alok Kumar (President, Vishwa Hindu Parishad), Milind Parande (Organizing Secretary), Shanta Akka (Chief Executive of Rashtra Sevika Samiti), A. Sita Gayatri (Key Functionary), Dr. Rajsharan Shahi (President, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad), Ashish Chauhan (Organizing Secretary), Dr. Dayal Singh Pawar (President, SAKSHAM), Chandrashekhar (Organizing Secretary), Lt. Gen. Vishnu Kant Chaturvedi (President, Purva Sainik Sewa Parishad), Jagat Prakash Nadda (President, Bharatiya Janata Party), B.L. Santosh (Organizing Secretary), Satyendra Singh (President, Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram), Atul Jog (Organizing Secretary), and Muralidhar (Coordinator, Seema Jagaran Manch).

At the meeting venue, entrances have been themed to commemorate historical resistance by Indian women against colonialism. These include replicas of the gates named after Rani Abbakka and Haldighati. Additionally, the venue is adorned with rangoli art depicting Bhaktimati Meera Bai and Amrita Devi of Khejarli, known for her sacrifice for the environment.

The coordination meeting will focus on exchanging experiences and reviewing reports from the past year. Discussions will also be held on the Panch Parivartan (Five Transformations), Social Harmony, Family Awareness, Environmentally Sustainable Living, Self-reliant Infrastructure, and Civic Duty. Fulfilment, along with planning for the Sangh’s Centenary Celebrations and the implementation of the National Education Policy 2020.

This coordination meeting, being held in Jodhpur with the objective of exchanging experiences, setting future directions, gathering suggestions, and ensuring coordination, will conclude on 7 September. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: jodhpur-meetingMohan Bhagwatrsssangh-centenary

RELATED News

28.5 km-long metro corridor to be built at cost of Rs 5,500 crore in Gurugram
Why Is The Whole Of India Getting Rain, But Not Tamil Nadu?
Teachers' Day: PM Modi shares article on remarkable contributions of Savitribai Phule
"Disappointing to hear rhetoric": MP Milind Deora criticises US for risking ties with India
Himachal CM assures all possible assistance to people affected by floods

LATEST NEWS

Trump Confirms 2026 G20 Summit Destination — Details Inside
US: Trump signs executive order, Pentagon to be now known as 'Department of War'
US Commerce Secretary Predicts India To Apologies and Seek Trade Deal Soon
We have had progress in Ariha Shah case, temple visits arranged: MEA
EAM Jaishankar meets Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay in Delhi
Himachal CM assures all possible assistance to people affected by floods
"They should get their money back!": Trump criticises EU for 3.5 billion dollar fine on Google
President Murmu, PM Modi, CMs extend wishes on Teachers' Day
Trump's 'India lost to China' remark reflects his "frustrations" over trade talks, ceasefire credit, says Michael Kugelman
Google Fined $3.45 Billion by EU Over Adtech; Trump Threatens to Hit Back
RSS' three-day all-India coordination meeting begins in Jodhpur

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

RSS' three-day all-India coordination meeting begins in Jodhpur

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

RSS' three-day all-India coordination meeting begins in Jodhpur
RSS' three-day all-India coordination meeting begins in Jodhpur
RSS' three-day all-India coordination meeting begins in Jodhpur
RSS' three-day all-India coordination meeting begins in Jodhpur

QUICK LINKS