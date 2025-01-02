Sambhal Mosque Row: Survey Report Of Shahi Jama Masjid Submitted In Chandausi Court

The court commissioner submitted his survey report in the Chandausi Court regarding the ongoing case surrounding the Jama Masjid-Harihar dispute in Sambhal.

The case has sparked significant unrest in the region, which began on November 19, when a local court ordered a survey of the mosque. Tensions escalated further when violent clashes erupted between protestors and police during the survey, resulting in the tragic deaths of four individuals.

In response to the violence, a delegation from the Samajwadi Party visited Sambhal on December 30 to offer support to the victims’ families. They handed over cheques of Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of those killed during the disturbances that occurred on November 24.

Following the violence, Sambhal’s Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Shrish Chandra, confirmed that a total of 50 people had been arrested in connection with the incident. Among those arrested was a man named Adnan, who had been wanted for his involvement in the violence. Based on CCTV evidence, Adnan was tracked down and arrested in Batla House, Delhi. He was later sent to jail. “We have arrested 50 people so far in relation to the Sambhal violence. One of them, Adnan, was apprehended in Delhi’s Batla House after being identified through CCTV footage. He and his accomplices were involved in the incident,” the ASP explained.

More Into The Case

Chandra further noted that investigations are continuing to identify the individuals who were behind the violence, and that action would be taken against those who helped shelter the suspects.

The violence in Sambhal has raised concerns about public safety, prompting local authorities to bolster security measures in the area. Police teams are working in collaboration with other law enforcement agencies to track down the remaining absconding suspects.

The controversy at the center of the case stems from a petition filed in a local court, which argued that the land on which the Jama Masjid stands was originally the site of a Hindu temple, known as the Harihar temple. This petition led to the court ordering a survey by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). However, the ASI’s survey of the Mughal-era mosque on November 24 was disrupted by violent protests, including stone-pelting incidents. These clashes resulted in the deaths of four people and left several others, including both local residents and officials, injured.

The situation in Sambhal remains tense, with authorities working to resolve the dispute while ensuring public safety and addressing the wider implications of the violence.

