‘Sanatan Dharam Ki Jai Ho’: Who Is Lawyer Rakesh Kishore Who Threw A Shoe At Ex-CJI BR Gavai? Suspended Advocate Gets Attacked With Slippers In Delhi Court

On Tuesday, December 9, advocate Rakesh Kishore, who threw a show at former Chief Justice of India (CJI) BR Gavai, was also in a similar manner attacked by unknown people who attempted to beat him with slippers at the Karkardooma Court complex in Delhi.

Some evidence on a video of the incident has become viral on social media and is being shared extensively across various platforms.

Rakesh Kishore Targeted in Slipper Attack at Karkardooma Court

The video reveals that there are individuals who are trying to strike Kishore with slippers but they are stopped by other people. The videos are not evident to identify the faces of the participants and the identity is not known.

#WATCH | Delhi | Suspended advocate Rakesh Kishore claims he was attacked with slippers by 100-150 people today (in Karkardooma Court) He says,” When those people were hitting me, I asked them why they were doing so. They answered that it was because of the incident with the… pic.twitter.com/oXYqdS6IbJ — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2025

The Karkardooma Court complex has a large number of lawyers, litigants and court personnel that attend on a daily basis. The information on how the incident took place inside the premises, whether the security personnel were present during the incident, etc. has not been verified yet.

It is also not clear what the attack was meant to achieve since no group or individual has ever officially declared to have been responsible and no official statement by the authorities has been given so far.

Kishore was brought into the limelight on October 6 when he threw a shoe at former CJI Gavai during the court session in the CJI court of the Supreme Court.

Security guards were quick to act and get him out of the courtroom.

Rakesh Kishore, the lawyer who had hurled shoe at former CJI Gavai in his court, was assualted in Karkardooma court in Delhi. He bravely repelled the attack, while chanting “Sanatan Dharm ki Jay Ho”. pic.twitter.com/5ocJXRTCcG — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) December 9, 2025

‘Sanatan Dharam Ki Jai Ho’: Lawyer Rakesh Kishore

In the event, Kishore also raised slogans based on the protection of Sanatan Dharma (Hinduism). His tantrum was allegedly connected to statements of CJI Gavai in a hearing in the restoration of a 7-foot beheaded idol of Lord Vishnu at Khajuraho.

Justice Gavai had in that case commented that aggrieved people could find solace in the deity and this comment was criticized by the lawyer.

Moreover, on a visit to Mauritius, CJI Gavai had commented against the demolitions by the bulldozers in India and how the Court had made an order preventing the same. Kishore had commented strongly on the remarks being made by the CJI on this matter and that must have rather angered him leading him to toss a shoe at the CJI.

After the shoe-throwing incident, the Bar council of India (BCI) suspended the licence of Kishore to practise law effective immediately and declared that the council would proceed with disciplinary action. His membership was also terminated by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA).

The Attorney General of India later gave his consent to have him criminally prosecuted on contempt.

Nevertheless, in another hearing of the contempt case, a Supreme Court Bench stated that the Court was not determined to proceed with the contempt proceeding against Kishore, but it was capable of considering changing defenses against such occurrences in the future.

Must Read: Who Is Arshad Madani? Jamiat Chief Sparks Row After Saying Muslims Cannot Recite Vande Mataram: ‘Will Not Worship Anyone Except…’