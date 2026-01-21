Sanatana Dharma Row: Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Remarks Are ‘Hate Speech,’ Says Madras High Court

Udhayanidhi Stalin: In a significant legal development, the Madras High Court on Wednesday observed that Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin’s controversial 2023 remarks on Sanatana Dharma, which sparked widespread political outrage, amounted to ‘hate speech’. The court’s observations add fresh scrutiny to the DMK leader amid ongoing debates over freedom of speech and religious sensitivities.

Court Points To Longstanding Alleged Bias

The Madurai Bench of the High Court noted a “clear attack on Hinduism” by the Dravida Kazhagam and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam over the past century, emphasizing that Stalin belongs to this ideological lineage. The court expressed concern over the apparent lack of accountability for those who allegedly incite hate speech.

“It is evident that there has been a clear attack on Hinduism by the Dravida Kazhagam and, subsequently, by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam for the past 100 years, to which the Minister belongs,” the court observed. It added that the petitioner had raised questions regarding the hidden implications of the minister’s speech.

Legal Gaps And Concerns

The High Court highlighted a perceived disparity in the legal system, stating, “This Court, with pain, records the prevailing situation that the persons who initiate hate speech are let scot-free, while those who react to such hate speech face the wrath of the law. The courts are questioning those who react, but are not setting the law in motion against the persons who initiated the hate speech.”

The court also noted that no cases have been filed against Udhayanidhi Stalin in Tamil Nadu for his remarks, although some cases were registered in other states.

Controversial Remarks That Sparked Outrage

In September 2023, Udhayanidhi Stalin, the son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, stirred national controversy with his comments on Sanatana Dharma. Speaking at a public event, he said, “Few things cannot be opposed, they should be abolished. We can’t oppose dengue, mosquitoes, malaria, or corona; we have to eradicate them. In the same way, we have to eradicate Sanatana, rather than opposing it.”

He further argued that Sanatana Dharma promotes social inequality and caste-based divisions, claiming it conflicts with the principles of social justice.

