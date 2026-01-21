LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
air-force-one donald trump Khawaja Asif Astronaut Sunita Williams bangladesh hindus davos brooklyn beckham Fourth Child air-force-one donald trump Khawaja Asif Astronaut Sunita Williams bangladesh hindus davos brooklyn beckham Fourth Child air-force-one donald trump Khawaja Asif Astronaut Sunita Williams bangladesh hindus davos brooklyn beckham Fourth Child air-force-one donald trump Khawaja Asif Astronaut Sunita Williams bangladesh hindus davos brooklyn beckham Fourth Child
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
air-force-one donald trump Khawaja Asif Astronaut Sunita Williams bangladesh hindus davos brooklyn beckham Fourth Child air-force-one donald trump Khawaja Asif Astronaut Sunita Williams bangladesh hindus davos brooklyn beckham Fourth Child air-force-one donald trump Khawaja Asif Astronaut Sunita Williams bangladesh hindus davos brooklyn beckham Fourth Child air-force-one donald trump Khawaja Asif Astronaut Sunita Williams bangladesh hindus davos brooklyn beckham Fourth Child
LIVE TV
Home > India > Sanatana Dharma Row: Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Remarks Are ‘Hate Speech,’ Says Madras High Court

Sanatana Dharma Row: Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Remarks Are ‘Hate Speech,’ Says Madras High Court

Udayanidhi Stalin: In a significant development escalating legal heat on Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udayanidhi Stalin, the Madras High Court on Wednesday ruled that his 2023 remarks on ‘Sanatana Dharma’, which sparked widespread political controversy, constitute hate speech.

Sanatana Dharma Row: Udhayanidhi Stalin's Remarks Are 'Hate Speech,' Says Madras High Court (Pic Credits: X)
Sanatana Dharma Row: Udhayanidhi Stalin's Remarks Are 'Hate Speech,' Says Madras High Court (Pic Credits: X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Last updated: January 21, 2026 10:24:08 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Sanatana Dharma Row: Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Remarks Are ‘Hate Speech,’ Says Madras High Court

Udhayanidhi Stalin: In a significant legal development, the Madras High Court on Wednesday observed that Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin’s controversial 2023 remarks on Sanatana Dharma, which sparked widespread political outrage, amounted to ‘hate speech’. The court’s observations add fresh scrutiny to the DMK leader amid ongoing debates over freedom of speech and religious sensitivities.

You Might Be Interested In

Court Points To Longstanding Alleged Bias

The Madurai Bench of the High Court noted a “clear attack on Hinduism” by the Dravida Kazhagam and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam over the past century, emphasizing that Stalin belongs to this ideological lineage. The court expressed concern over the apparent lack of accountability for those who allegedly incite hate speech.

“It is evident that there has been a clear attack on Hinduism by the Dravida Kazhagam and, subsequently, by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam for the past 100 years, to which the Minister belongs,” the court observed. It added that the petitioner had raised questions regarding the hidden implications of the minister’s speech.

You Might Be Interested In

Legal Gaps And Concerns

The High Court highlighted a perceived disparity in the legal system, stating, “This Court, with pain, records the prevailing situation that the persons who initiate hate speech are let scot-free, while those who react to such hate speech face the wrath of the law. The courts are questioning those who react, but are not setting the law in motion against the persons who initiated the hate speech.”

The court also noted that no cases have been filed against Udhayanidhi Stalin in Tamil Nadu for his remarks, although some cases were registered in other states.

Controversial Remarks That Sparked Outrage

In September 2023, Udhayanidhi Stalin, the son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, stirred national controversy with his comments on Sanatana Dharma. Speaking at a public event, he said, “Few things cannot be opposed, they should be abolished. We can’t oppose dengue, mosquitoes, malaria, or corona; we have to eradicate them. In the same way, we have to eradicate Sanatana, rather than opposing it.”

He further argued that Sanatana Dharma promotes social inequality and caste-based divisions, claiming it conflicts with the principles of social justice.

ALSO READ: India Urges Officials’ Families To Return Home Amid Rising Tensions Ahead Of Crucial Bangladesh Elections, Alert Issued

First published on: Jan 21, 2026 10:15 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: 2023 remarks on Sanatana Dharmamadras high courtSanatana DharmaSanatana Dharma RowUdayanidhi StalinUdayanidhi Stalin Remarks

RELATED News

J&K: From 50 Maggi Packets To 20 Kg Rice And LPG Cylinders, How Jaish-e-Mohammad Terrorists Planned A Long-Haul Stay In A Bunker Before Getting Busted

Why Abu Salem Can’t Be Granted Parole? Maharashtra Government Fears He Could ‘Flee’, Triggering Diplomatic Fallout With Portugal

‘What Is Her Body Language’: After Sharmila Tagore, Supreme Court Slams Maneka Gandhi Over Criticism Of Its Orders On Stray Dogs

Who Was Sadhna Gupta? Prateek Yadav’s Mother, Mulayam Singh Yadav’s Second Wife- What Was Their ‘Big’ Age Gap And How Did Their Love Blossom Despite SP Supremo’s First Marriage?

Rajasthan Shocker: Teen Photographer Throws Acid On 14-Year-Old Girl After She Refuses Advances After First Meeting Her At A Wedding, Probe On

LATEST NEWS

Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu Box Office Collection Day 9: Chiranjeevi’s Film Nears ₹245 Cr Worldwide Despite Dip, Becomes His Highest-Grosser

Panic On Air Force One, Donald Trump’s Davos Bound Plane Makes Sudden U-Turn Over Atlantic – Is The US President Safe?

Sanatana Dharma Row: Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Remarks Are ‘Hate Speech,’ Says Madras High Court

Donald Trump Issues Big Warning To Iran, Says US Will Wipe The Whole Country Off The Face Of Earth ‘If…’

Shadowfax Technologies IPO Day 2: ₹118–₹124 Price Band, Should You Subscribe? Everything Investors Need To Know

My angioplasty made me realize I need to write a book

OnePlus Dismantled: Is The Smartphone Brand Being Quietly Shown The Exit? Here’s What A Shocking Report Claims

Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Open Weak Amid Global Turmoil; Trump Tariff Fears, Rupee Slide In Focus

Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Faces Humiliation, Cuts Ribbon At Fake Pizza Hut, Inauguration Photos Go Viral Before Franchise Disowns Outlet

Sunita Williams: Gujarat-Origin NASA Astronaut Currently On India Tour Retires After 27 Years, 608 Days In Space – A Look At Her Legacy

Sanatana Dharma Row: Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Remarks Are ‘Hate Speech,’ Says Madras High Court

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Sanatana Dharma Row: Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Remarks Are ‘Hate Speech,’ Says Madras High Court

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Sanatana Dharma Row: Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Remarks Are ‘Hate Speech,’ Says Madras High Court
Sanatana Dharma Row: Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Remarks Are ‘Hate Speech,’ Says Madras High Court
Sanatana Dharma Row: Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Remarks Are ‘Hate Speech,’ Says Madras High Court
Sanatana Dharma Row: Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Remarks Are ‘Hate Speech,’ Says Madras High Court

QUICK LINKS