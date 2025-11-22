LIVE TV
Home > India > Saudi Bus Crash: Funeral Prayers Held In Madinah For 45 Hyderabad Umrah Pilgrims – Watch Video

Saudi Bus Crash: Funeral Prayers Held In Madinah For 45 Hyderabad Umrah Pilgrims – Watch Video

Saudi Bus Crash: Funeral prayers were held in Madinah for 45 Indian Umrah pilgrims who died in a tragic bus accident. Pilgrims were laid to rest at Jannat al-Baqi, a rare honor granted by Saudi authorities. Indian officials, including the Telangana government, coordinate relief and support for bereaved families.

Saudi bus crash kills 45 Indian pilgrims; funeral prayers held in Madinah. Photo: X.
Saudi bus crash kills 45 Indian pilgrims; funeral prayers held in Madinah. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: November 22, 2025 18:09:50 IST

Saudi Bus Crash: Funeral Prayers Held In Madinah For 45 Hyderabad Umrah Pilgrims – Watch Video

Saudi Bus Crash: Funeral prayers were held in Madinah on Friday for 45 Indian Umrah pilgrims who lost their lives in a tragic bus accident earlier this week. The rites took place at the Masjid Al-Nabawi after Dhuhr (mid-day prayers) and were led by Shaykh Abdul Bari al-Thubaiti. Following the prayers, the pilgrims were laid to rest at the Jannat al-Baqi cemetery, a rare honor granted by Saudi authorities at the request of the families.

The disaster struck on November 17, 2025, when a bus carrying pilgrims from Hyderabad collided with a diesel tanker on the Mecca-Madinah highway. The collision triggered a fire, killing 45 of the 46 passengers aboard, most of them traveling in family groups. 

Indian Officials in Saudi Arabia After Bus Crash Tragedy

In the wake of the accident, Indian officials and embassy representatives visited Madinah to offer support to the grieving families. Among them was Andhra Pradesh Governor Justice S. Abdul Nazeer, who led a high-level government delegation that arrived in Saudi Arabia on November 19, 2025.

The Indian Embassy in Riyadh confirmed the delegation’s arrival on social media, noting that they were received by India’s Ambassador Suhel Khan, Consulate General of India in Jeddah Fahad Suri, and Saudi Foreign Ministry officials. The team is coordinating relief measures with Saudi authorities and providing assistance to the victims’ families.

Telangana Government Announces Relief Measures

Most of the deceased pilgrims hailed from Telangana, prompting swift action by the state government. The Telangana Cabinet approved an ex-gratia payment of Rs 5 lakh for each deceased individual. Additionally, it has arranged for two family members from each bereaved household to travel to Saudi Arabia to attend the last rites, in accordance with Islamic customs.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy instructed the Chief Secretary and DGP to coordinate closely with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the Indian Embassy in Riyadh, and Saudi authorities to ensure smooth facilitation of travel and support for the families.

Saudi Bus Crash: Funeral Prayers Held In Madinah For 45 Hyderabad Umrah Pilgrims – Watch Video

