Home > India > Top Initiatives Suggested By PM Modi At G20: From Drug-Terror Crackdown To Africa Skills Push, Here's What He Proposed

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking at the G20 Summit in Johannesburg, suggested a series of major global initiatives aimed at reshaping development frameworks, strengthening crisis response systems, and deepening Africa-focused cooperation. His proposals spanned healthcare, countering the drug–terror nexus, preserving traditional knowledge, and boosting skills development.

Top initiatives PM Modi proposed at G20, including healthcare response, drug-terror crackdown, traditional knowledge and Africa skills plan. Photo: ANI.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: November 22, 2025 17:34:06 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the G20 Summit in Johannesburg, South Africa, where he outlined a series of proposals aimed at reshaping global development frameworks in line with India’s civilisational principles. Speaking during the session titled “Inclusive and sustainable economic growth leaving no one behind”, he said the current global development paradigm has failed to equitably distribute resources and has accelerated the overuse of natural ecosystems .

“With Africa hosting the G20 Summit for the first time, now is the right moment for us to revisit our development parameters and focus on growth that is inclusive and sustainable. India’s civilisational values, especially the principle of Integral Humanism offers a way forward,” PM Modi said.

G20 Global Healthcare Response Team

The Prime Minister further proposed establishing a G20 Global Healthcare Response Team capable of rapid deployment during emergencies and natural disasters. He said G20 nations should develop and train medical specialists who can work together in crisis situations, improving coordinated global response capacities.

PM Modi Propses G20 Initiative on Countering Drug Terror-Nexus, Speaks About Fentanyl

Highlighting the rapid proliferation of lethal synthetic drugs such as fentanyl, the Prime Minister cautioned that their spread poses major risks to public health, social stability and global security. He proposed a G20 Initiative on Countering the Drug Terror-Nexus, designed to align financial, governance and security mechanisms to disrupt trafficking networks and curb illicit money flows.

“The initiative will help disrupt trafficking networks, choke illicit financial flows, and weaken a major funding source for terrorism. Let us weaken the wretched drug-terror economy!” Modi wrote on X.

PM Modi’s Proposal for a Global Traditional Knowledge Repository

PM Modi emphasised that numerous countries continue to maintain eco-balanced, socially cohesive and culturally rich ways of living. Stressing India’s long heritage in this area, he called for the creation of a Global Traditional Knowledge Repository.

“India has a rich history in this regard. This will help us pass on our collective wisdom to further good health and well-being,” he said. The repository would gather, preserve and share traditional and time-tested practices that promote sustainable living.

G20–Africa Skills Multiplier Initiative

Reaffirming India’s commitment to Africa’s development priorities, PM Modi suggested launching a G20–Africa Skills Multiplier Initiative. Under this proposal, the G20 would jointly support and finance a “train-the-trainers” model across key sectors with the goal of creating one million certified trainers in Africa over the next decade. These trainers, in turn, would help skill millions of young Africans.

First published on: Nov 22, 2025 5:34 PM IST
