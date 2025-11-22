Watch: PM Modi, Italian PM Meloni Share Candid Moment At G20 Summit, Video Goes Viral

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached the venue of the G20 Summit in Johannesburg on Saturday, November 22. He had arrived in the South African city a day earlier, where he received a warm welcome from members of the Indian community. At the summit venue, PM Modi was greeted by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

He also held brief interactions with several world leaders, including Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

This visit marks PM Modi’s fourth official trip to South Africa. He had earlier travelled to the country for the BRICS Summits in 2018 and 2023, as well as for a bilateral visit in 2016.

This year’s G20 Summit is also part of a larger shift, with the leadership of the forum continuing to move through Global South nations. After Indonesia, India and Brazil, South Africa is hosting the summit this year. The country will also hold the G20 presidency in 2025.

PM Modi began his bilateral meetings on Friday when he met Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. Along with official engagements, he also interacted with Indian-origin tech entrepreneurs living in Johannesburg.

The Prime Minister later shared details of another meeting on X, writing, “Met the winners of the Bharat Ko Janiye (Know India) Quiz in South Africa. This Quiz encourages members of our diaspora to learn more about India’s history, culture and more. It truly strengthens our diaspora’s connect with India.”

PM Modi’s visit is expected to include several key discussions on global challenges, economic cooperation and India’s role in strengthening ties with partner nations.

