Jagdeep Dhankhar Breaks Silence, Makes First Public Appearance Since Resignation At RSS Event – Here’s What He Said

Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday talked of the risk of falling into narratives, saying it is difficult to get out of this “chakravyuh” if anyone gets into it, while also stating that he is not giving his own example. This was his first appearance at a public function since resigning as the country’s VP.

The resignation of Dhankhar, who was also Rajya Sabha Chairman, for health reasons on the first day of the monsoon session of Parliament in July this year, caused surprise in political circles and had led to the opposition taking potshots at the government.

Opposition parties also took swipes at the government over Dhankar’s “silence” after his resignation.

Jagdeep Dhankhar Was Speaking At An RSS Event

Dhankhar, speaking at the launch of the book ‘Hum Aur Yah Vishva’, written by RSS All India Executive Member Manmohan Vaidya, at an event in Bhopal, also said that some people were drifting away from morality, spirituality, and intellect.

Referring to the duration of his speech, Dhankhar then said that he cannot leave his duty to “catch a flight” and that “my recent past is proof of it”.

Dhankhar remained in the headlines as Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman.

Jagdeep Dhankhar on Narrative War

Referring to the mention of narrative by a previous speaker, Dhankhar said, “…’Bhagwan kare ki koi narrative ke chakkar mein na fas jaye, iss chakravyuh mein koi fass gaya toh nikalna bada mushkil hain’ (God willing, no one gets into the problem concerning narratives. If one gets into this trap, it is difficult to come out). I am not giving my example,” he said to laughter from the audience.

He referred to information warfare and growth of disruptive technologies, including Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things, Blockchain, and Machine Learning and also noted that there is a civilizational contestation.

“It urges India to draw on its deepest narratives…The book gives a lesson, faced with these grim challenges, creating a very difficult environment, there is reprieve, there is light, beacon of hope, North Star or let’s say lighthouse, and that is we must fall back on our deepest inheritance,” he said.

Jagdeep Dhankhar Prefers His Duty Over Catching Flight

He referred to philosophers and writers who had contributed to strengthening the country’s moral, intellectual and cultural fabric and said some people were moving away from morality, spirituality and intellect.

“Message has come, there is a time limit (to speech)….Main flight pakadne ki chinta se apne kartavya ko nahin chhod sakta’ (I cannot leave my duty in the worry of catching a flight). My recent past is proof of it,” Dhankhar said, again evoking smiles and cheers from the audience.

Congress had last month said that Dhankhar has been “totally silent” for 100 days since his resignation.

“Suddenly and shockingly, in the late hours of the night on July 21st, the Vice President of India Shri Jagdeep Dhankar resigned. That he was forced to do so – even though he sang the praises of the PM day in and day out – was obvious,” Congress leader Jairam Ramesh had said in a post on X.

Jagdeep Dhankhar Resignation As Vice-President

In his resignation letter as Vice President, Dhankhar had expressed gratitude to President Droupadi Murmu for her “unwavering support” and the “wonderfully harmonious working relationship” they shared during his tenure.

He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Council of Ministers.

“Prime Minister’s cooperation and support have been invaluable, and I have learned much during my time in office.”

He also acknowledged the trust and warmth extended by Members of Parliament, calling it a cherished memory.

Dhankhar had said it had been a privilege to witness India’s economic growth and transformation. “Serving in this transformative era of our nation’s history has been a true honour. As I leave this esteemed office, I am filled with pride in Bharat’s global rise and phenomenal achievements and hold unwavering confidence in her brilliant future,” he said in the letter.

