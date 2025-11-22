LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump maharashtra girl died Bettina Anderson Gratuity Delhi AQI benjamin netanyahu donald trump maharashtra girl died Bettina Anderson Gratuity Delhi AQI benjamin netanyahu donald trump maharashtra girl died Bettina Anderson Gratuity Delhi AQI benjamin netanyahu donald trump maharashtra girl died Bettina Anderson Gratuity Delhi AQI benjamin netanyahu
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump maharashtra girl died Bettina Anderson Gratuity Delhi AQI benjamin netanyahu donald trump maharashtra girl died Bettina Anderson Gratuity Delhi AQI benjamin netanyahu donald trump maharashtra girl died Bettina Anderson Gratuity Delhi AQI benjamin netanyahu donald trump maharashtra girl died Bettina Anderson Gratuity Delhi AQI benjamin netanyahu
LIVE TV
Home > India > Wing Commander Namansh Syal: Pilot’s Father Saw Tejas Crash News While Scrolling Through Son’s Dubai Air Show Videos

Wing Commander Namansh Syal: Pilot’s Father Saw Tejas Crash News While Scrolling Through Son’s Dubai Air Show Videos

Wing Commander Namansh Syal: The tragic death of Wing Commander Namansh Syal, who lost his life in the Tejas fighter jet crash at the Dubai Air Show, came to his father in the most heartbreaking way, through a YouTube video. The Indian Air Force confirmed the pilot’s death after the Light Combat Aircraft Tejas went down and burst into flames during its evening demonstration on Friday.

Wing Commander Namansh Syal: Pilot's Father Saw Tejas Crash News While Scrolling Through Son's Dubai Air Show Videos (Photo Credit: 'X')
Wing Commander Namansh Syal: Pilot's Father Saw Tejas Crash News While Scrolling Through Son's Dubai Air Show Videos (Photo Credit: 'X')

Published By: Meera Verma
Last updated: November 22, 2025 11:10:16 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Wing Commander Namansh Syal: Pilot’s Father Saw Tejas Crash News While Scrolling Through Son’s Dubai Air Show Videos

Wing Commander Namansh Syal: The tragic death of Wing Commander Namansh Syal, who lost his life in the Tejas fighter jet crash at the Dubai Air Show, came to his father in the most heartbreaking way, through a YouTube video. The Indian Air Force confirmed the pilot’s death after the Light Combat Aircraft Tejas went down and burst into flames during its evening demonstration on Friday.

Father Was Watching Air Show Clips When He Saw Crash: Reports

Namansh’s father, Jagan Nath Syal, a retired school principal from Kangra in Himachal Pradesh, recounted how he was browsing YouTube for clips of his son’s performance when the devastating news appeared on his screen.

The pilot had reminded him to watch his demonstration at the Dubai Air Show on TV and YouTube. As he scrolled through the videos, he suddenly stumbled upon news reports showing the crash. Shocked and confused, he immediately phoned his daughter-in-law, also a Wing Commander in the Air Force seeking clarity.

Within moments, Air Force officers arrived at their Coimbatore residence. That was when Syal sensed that “something bad” had happened to his son. Although the officers did not specify an exact timeline, they indicated that bringing Namansh’s body back to India could take around two days, he said.

A Brilliant Student With Big Dreams

Remembering his son, Jagan Nath said Namansh had always been a bright student with ambitious dreams. The 34-year-old completed his education at Army Public School and Sainik School in Himachal Pradesh before clearing the NDA exam in 2009 and joining the armed forces.

His sudden death has left the family devastated. The pilot’s wife was undergoing training in Kolkata, while his parents Jagan Nath and Veena Syal had travelled from Patial Kad village in Kangra to Coimbatore two weeks ago to take care of their seven-year-old granddaughter, Aarya. Namansh’s mother, overcome with grief, was unable to speak, his father said.

A relative told the media that the entire village is mourning the loss of the young officer.

Leaders Condemn The Loss

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed deep sorrow over the death of “Kangra’s brave son,” calling the loss heartbreaking. He paid tribute to the pilot’s “indomitable bravery” and unwavering dedication to the nation.

Meanwhile, Kangra Deputy Commissioner Hemraj Bairwa has been in touch with the family as arrangements move forward.

READ MORE: ‘Eyes Burning, Throat On Fire…’: Former Xiaomi CEO Leaves Delhi Amid Toxic Air And Alarming Health Risks

First published on: Nov 22, 2025 11:07 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Dubai Air ShowDubai Air Show 2025Indian Air ForceNamansh SyalTejas crash Dubai Air ShowTejas Crash NewsWing Commander Namansh Syal

RELATED News

Delhi Wakes Up To Choking Air Again; AQI Slips To Severe Category, THIS City Tops The Polluted List

Watch Viral Video: Woman Cooks Maggi in Electric Kettle on Train, Railways Takes Unexpected Action

After Orry Fails To Appear, Mumbai Police Summons Shraddha Kapoor’s Brother Siddhanth Kapoor In ₹252 Crore Drug Case

Who Was Namansh Syal, The Pilot Who Died In Tejas Crash During Dubai Air Show? IAF Wing Commander, Father To 7-Year-Old Daughter, Failed To Eject, Went Down With Plane

Watch: Pappu Yadav Lies Down On Floor, Tries To Pacify Congress Workers As They Raise Slogans Of ‘Ticket Chori Hua Hai’ After Shocking Bihar Election Loss

LATEST NEWS

7-Year-Old Konatsu Hasegawa From Japan Speaks Miraculous Kannada, Leaves Netizens In Awe

Uttar Pradesh Horror: Masked ‘Baccha Chor’ Targets 6-Year-Old, Father’s Courageous Fight Exposes ‘Koi Dar Nahi’ Criminals

Wing Commander Namansh Syal: Pilot’s Father Saw Tejas Crash News While Scrolling Through Son’s Dubai Air Show Videos

New Labour Codes Explained: What Are The New Labour Laws, And How Will They Supercharge Your Work Life?

‘Rent FREE In Democrats’ Heads’: White House Cryptic Social Media Post Sparks Online Meme Fest Over The Weekend

Student Suicide Case: 13-Year-Old Girl In Maharashtra Dies After Jumping From School’s Top Floor

Ind vs SA Test: South Africa Wins The Toss Opts To Bat First, Why Did The Match Starting Early? Revealed

Marjorie Taylor Greene Announces Exit From Congress After Break With Trump, Citing Fallout Over Epstein Files

Ranveer Singh Gets Trump Jr. & Girlfriend Grooving To Viral Hits At Netra Mantena’s Udaipur Wedding | Watch

Big Win for Employees: New Labour Law Cuts Gratuity Eligibility To JUST 1 Year

Wing Commander Namansh Syal: Pilot’s Father Saw Tejas Crash News While Scrolling Through Son’s Dubai Air Show Videos

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Wing Commander Namansh Syal: Pilot’s Father Saw Tejas Crash News While Scrolling Through Son’s Dubai Air Show Videos

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Wing Commander Namansh Syal: Pilot’s Father Saw Tejas Crash News While Scrolling Through Son’s Dubai Air Show Videos
Wing Commander Namansh Syal: Pilot’s Father Saw Tejas Crash News While Scrolling Through Son’s Dubai Air Show Videos
Wing Commander Namansh Syal: Pilot’s Father Saw Tejas Crash News While Scrolling Through Son’s Dubai Air Show Videos
Wing Commander Namansh Syal: Pilot’s Father Saw Tejas Crash News While Scrolling Through Son’s Dubai Air Show Videos

QUICK LINKS