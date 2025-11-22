Wing Commander Namansh Syal: Pilot’s Father Saw Tejas Crash News While Scrolling Through Son’s Dubai Air Show Videos

Wing Commander Namansh Syal: The tragic death of Wing Commander Namansh Syal, who lost his life in the Tejas fighter jet crash at the Dubai Air Show, came to his father in the most heartbreaking way, through a YouTube video. The Indian Air Force confirmed the pilot’s death after the Light Combat Aircraft Tejas went down and burst into flames during its evening demonstration on Friday.

The sad news of the demise of the brave Indian Air Force pilot in the Tejas aircraft Crash at the Dubai Air Show is extremely heart-wrenching May God grant the departed soul a place at His holy feet and bestow strength. Om Shanti🙏@IAF_MCC @rajnathsingh#Tejas #DubaiAirShow pic.twitter.com/iwkMTv9HLD — Bhagyanagar Nikhil (@nikhil_nan94334) November 21, 2025

Father Was Watching Air Show Clips When He Saw Crash: Reports

Namansh’s father, Jagan Nath Syal, a retired school principal from Kangra in Himachal Pradesh, recounted how he was browsing YouTube for clips of his son’s performance when the devastating news appeared on his screen.

The pilot had reminded him to watch his demonstration at the Dubai Air Show on TV and YouTube. As he scrolled through the videos, he suddenly stumbled upon news reports showing the crash. Shocked and confused, he immediately phoned his daughter-in-law, also a Wing Commander in the Air Force seeking clarity.

Within moments, Air Force officers arrived at their Coimbatore residence. That was when Syal sensed that “something bad” had happened to his son. Although the officers did not specify an exact timeline, they indicated that bringing Namansh’s body back to India could take around two days, he said.

A Brilliant Student With Big Dreams

Remembering his son, Jagan Nath said Namansh had always been a bright student with ambitious dreams. The 34-year-old completed his education at Army Public School and Sainik School in Himachal Pradesh before clearing the NDA exam in 2009 and joining the armed forces.

His sudden death has left the family devastated. The pilot’s wife was undergoing training in Kolkata, while his parents Jagan Nath and Veena Syal had travelled from Patial Kad village in Kangra to Coimbatore two weeks ago to take care of their seven-year-old granddaughter, Aarya. Namansh’s mother, overcome with grief, was unable to speak, his father said.

A relative told the media that the entire village is mourning the loss of the young officer.

Leaders Condemn The Loss

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed deep sorrow over the death of “Kangra’s brave son,” calling the loss heartbreaking. He paid tribute to the pilot’s “indomitable bravery” and unwavering dedication to the nation.

Meanwhile, Kangra Deputy Commissioner Hemraj Bairwa has been in touch with the family as arrangements move forward.

