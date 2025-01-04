Home
Saturday, January 4, 2025
SC Orders UGC To Implement Anti-Discrimination Regulations Within Six Weeks

The Supreme Court of India has mandated the University Grants Commission (UGC) to implement new regulations to tackle caste-based discrimination in higher education institutions within six weeks.

The Supreme Court of India has mandated the University Grants Commission (UGC) to implement new regulations to tackle caste-based discrimination in higher education institutions within six weeks. Issued on Friday, the directive stresses the urgent need for practical measures to address systemic inequities that have led to student suicides and widespread psychological distress. The bench, comprising Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan, criticized the prolonged delay, emphasizing that these regulations must bring tangible change and not remain symbolic gestures.

During the hearing, UGC’s counsel informed the Court that the new regulations, initiated in 2023, were in the final drafting stages. The Court ordered their immediate notification and presentation for review, asserting that no further delays would be tolerated. “This is a sensitive issue, and concrete action is required. Regulations must be translated into reality,” the bench remarked.

Petitioners Demand Accountability

The petitioners, Radhika Vemula and Abeda Salim Tadvi—mothers of Rohith Vemula and Payal Tadvi, who died by suicide in 2016 due to caste-based harassment—highlighted the dire need for robust anti-discrimination mechanisms in universities. Senior advocate Indira Jaising, representing the petitioners, criticized universities for failing to establish Equal Opportunity Cells (EOCs) mandated under UGC guidelines. She also pointed to a lack of data on caste-related complaints, underscoring systemic failures in addressing the issue.

Statistics presented to the Court revealed that over 115 suicides in premier institutions like IITs over the past two decades predominantly involved students from marginalized communities. The petitioners called for anti-discrimination committees in all universities, with SC/ST representatives, independent social activists, and NGOs to ensure fairness and transparency.

Toward Systemic Reform

The Supreme Court directed UGC to collect comprehensive data on the functioning of EOCs, complaints received, and actions taken by universities. The Court also sought input from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) and the Union government to create an effective framework.

The petition underscores the prevalence of caste-based discrimination in higher education and its devastating impact on students. By insisting on actionable measures and periodic monitoring, the Supreme Court has taken a significant step toward combating caste-based inequities and fostering an inclusive academic environment.

