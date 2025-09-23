Schools Shut, Offices WFH, No Ex Gratia For The Kins Of Dead In Electrocution: Mamata Banerjee On Kolkata Flood Situation

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee posted on X regarding the flood-like situation in Kolkata and nearby areas. She said officials and workers are making continuous efforts to restore normalcy after the sudden disaster. The Chief Minister pointed out that the state was already inundated due to the release of water by the DVC, which caused rivers and canals to overflow. Additional inflow from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh through the Farakka Barrage, where dredging has not been carried out, worsened the situation.

Heavy rainfall further intensified the crisis. Banerjee confirmed that she is closely monitoring developments through the Mayor, Chief Secretary, and senior officials.

আকস্মিক দুর্যোগের আক্রমণে বিপর্যস্ত কলকাতা শহরের ও লাগোয়া কিছু এলাকার পরিস্থিতি স্বাভাবিক করার জন্য আমাদের সহকর্মীরা ও আধিকারিকরা সর্বত্র চেষ্টা চালিয়ে যাচ্ছেন। ডিভিসি-র একতরফা জল ছাড়ায় রাজ্য এমনিতেই প্লাবিত ছিল, নদী, খাল সব টইটম্বুর ছিল। ফারাক্কা ব্যারেজ দিয়ে আসছে… — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) September 23, 2025

Schools and Offices Closed for Safety

Banerjee announced that all government schools will remain closed with immediate effect, while colleges and universities will also stay closed for the next two days. She directed private offices to implement work-from-home during this period, while government offices will also operate remotely. Stressing that “saving lives is the primary responsibility,” she urged people to remain safe and avoid unnecessary movement.

No Compensation For The Victims Family

The Chief Minister extended condolences to the families of those who died due to electrocution in Kolkata, alleging negligence by CESC. She said one family member of each victim would be given a job and directed CESC to provide compensation. Banerjee confirmed she had spoken to CESC directly and assured that the compensation, along with government support, would reach the affected families.

Banerjee said a control room has been set up at Nabanna to monitor the situation round the clock.

She shared helpline numbers: 91-33-22143526, 91-33-22535185, and toll-free 91-8697981070, asking citizens to use them in emergencies.

The Chief Minister also announced that she would not inaugurate any Durga Puja pandals in Kolkata this year due to the situation. Inaugurations in districts will be conducted virtually. She appealed to the public to remain extremely cautious for the next few days.

Must Read: Kolkata Flood Update: 30 Flights Cancelled Amid Heavy Rain And Durga Puja