LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Amanda Anisimova donald trump apple global dust storms ahmedabad plane crash Amanda Anisimova donald trump apple global dust storms ahmedabad plane crash Amanda Anisimova donald trump apple global dust storms ahmedabad plane crash Amanda Anisimova donald trump apple global dust storms ahmedabad plane crash
Live TV
TRENDING |
Amanda Anisimova donald trump apple global dust storms ahmedabad plane crash Amanda Anisimova donald trump apple global dust storms ahmedabad plane crash Amanda Anisimova donald trump apple global dust storms ahmedabad plane crash Amanda Anisimova donald trump apple global dust storms ahmedabad plane crash
Home > India > Seelampur Building Collapse: The Death Toll Increases To Six, More Feared Trapped

Seelampur Building Collapse: The Death Toll Increases To Six, More Feared Trapped

According to the ANI, the fatality count in the North East Delhi's Seelampur Building has increased to 6. The injured have been shifted to GTB and JPC hospitals.

Seelampur Building collapse (Photo credit- X)

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Last Updated: July 12, 2025 20:30:16 IST

In the North East Delhi’s Seelampur area, a four-storey building collapsed in  on July 12, Saturday morning. An official told ANI that the fatalities in this collapse has increased to six and 8 are reported injured. The deceased are identified as Matloob (50) and his wife Rabia (46), their sons Javed (23) and Abdulla (15). Zubia (27), Azam’s wife and Fozia (2) have also been reported dead. The official added that several more are feared to be trapped in the debris. A senior police officer told the PTI that seven of the eight injured people have been shifted to the JPC hospital and one to the Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) hospital for treatment. The officer added that all the listed missing people have been rescued but the rescue operation is still underway. 

When did the building collapsed in Seelampur area?

The building collapse at around 7:00 AM in Janta Colony’s Gali No. 5, near Idgah Road, in the Seelampur area. The Delhi Fire Services, police and the local volunteers launched the rapid rescue effort to save the victims.

Why did the building collapsed?

Currently, there is no concrete report identifying the reason behind the Seelampur building collapse. According to the officials, it is not known that what caused the building to collapse. They only said that it was a sudden and horrible collapse. Officials mentioned that it was a structure or what they described as a “pancake collapse,” implying the floors dropped one over the other leading to little space for survival.  

Kapil Mishra blames 15 years of corruption for the Seelampur mishap

Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra told PTI that the corruption in the last 10-15 years in Delhi has been played due to vote-bank politics. The minister said that massive corruption has led to unauthorised multi-storey structures and six-floor buildings have been constructed without any safety measures.

Tags: Seelampur building collapseSeelampur building collapse fatalities increaseSeelampur Building news

More News

‘What Is Defamation?’: IAS Coach Vikas Divyakirti Summoned For Derogatory Remarks Against Judiciary
Has David Beckham’s Son Brooklyn Unfollowed His Family On Instagram Amid Family Tensions? Here’s The Truth
Kate Rejoins Wimbledon With Heartfelt Welcome as She Returns to Present Women’s Trophy | Watch
Ruthless Iga Świątek Destroys Amanda Anisimova 6-0, 6-0 To Seal Maiden Wimbledon Crown
Radhika Yadav Murder Case: Father Deepak Yadav Wants Himself To Be Hanged
Bigg Boss 16 Fame Abdu Rozik Arrested On Alleged Theft Charges At Dubai Airport
Why Trump Is Targeting Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell Now More Than Ever
Wimbledon’s Star-Studded Centre Court: Who’s Watching from the Royal Box?
Trump Organisation to Develop Luxury Tower in Romanian Capital City of Bucharest
How SDRF Became Lifeline For Flood-Hit Himachal Pradesh

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?