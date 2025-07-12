Seelampur Building Collapse: The Death Toll Increases To Six, More Feared Trapped

In the North East Delhi’s Seelampur area, a four-storey building collapsed in on July 12, Saturday morning. An official told ANI that the fatalities in this collapse has increased to six and 8 are reported injured. The deceased are identified as Matloob (50) and his wife Rabia (46), their sons Javed (23) and Abdulla (15). Zubia (27), Azam’s wife and Fozia (2) have also been reported dead. The official added that several more are feared to be trapped in the debris. A senior police officer told the PTI that seven of the eight injured people have been shifted to the JPC hospital and one to the Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) hospital for treatment. The officer added that all the listed missing people have been rescued but the rescue operation is still underway.

When did the building collapsed in Seelampur area?

The building collapse at around 7:00 AM in Janta Colony’s Gali No. 5, near Idgah Road, in the Seelampur area. The Delhi Fire Services, police and the local volunteers launched the rapid rescue effort to save the victims.

Why did the building collapsed?

Currently, there is no concrete report identifying the reason behind the Seelampur building collapse. According to the officials, it is not known that what caused the building to collapse. They only said that it was a sudden and horrible collapse. Officials mentioned that it was a structure or what they described as a “pancake collapse,” implying the floors dropped one over the other leading to little space for survival.

Kapil Mishra blames 15 years of corruption for the Seelampur mishap

Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra told PTI that the corruption in the last 10-15 years in Delhi has been played due to vote-bank politics. The minister said that massive corruption has led to unauthorised multi-storey structures and six-floor buildings have been constructed without any safety measures.