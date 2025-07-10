‘South Indians Run Dance Bars’: Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad’s Fresh Slur After Viral Assault Video Sparks New Row

Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde group) MLA Sanjay Gaikwad has landed himself in a new controversy after a communal insult against South Indians, a day after his video of physically abusing a canteen contractor at the MLA hostel in Mumbai went viral.

In the video, Gaikwad, who is a two-term MLA from Buldhana, can be seen slapping and punching the contractor for serving stale food, allegedly. Dressed in a vest and towel, the MLA can also be seen making the man smell a packet of dal before attacking him. The victim falls down from the blow, trying to stand up, even as Gaikwad keeps beating him.

Shameful conduct by Shiv Sena (Shinde) MLA Sanjay Gaikwad assaulted poor canteen staff over bad food, when he could’ve raised the issue through proper channels…

Is this how a public representative is expected to behave?

Let’s see if Devendra Fadnavis dares to act, or stays… pic.twitter.com/YhVfShiffA — Archana Pawar 🇮🇳 (@SilentEyes0106) July 9, 2025





Sanjay Gaikwad: “Give it to a Marathi”

After a public outcry, rather than apologising, Gaikwad went all out, not only justifying the beating but also singling out the “South Indian” identity of the contractor. “Why was a contractor by the name of Shetty awarded the contract? Give it to a Marathi. They understand our food,” he said in an interview to India Today TV. “South Indians operate dance bars, ladies bars and ruin Maharashtra’s culture. They have corrupted our children. How will they serve good food?”

MLA’s statement led to widespread criticisms across the party and on social media with several users called his statement as racist.

Gaikwad clarified that his approach might have been improper, but the intention was proper. “I’ll strike again if the person commits such an act again.” “The administration takes its time to act. I had to give him a lesson, apne style se (in my own way).

The episode has received strong reactions from senior leaders. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis condemned Gaikwad’s conduct and said, “Such conduct gives a wrong impression about all MLAs. It affects the reputation of the state legislature and amounts to abuse of power.

Eknath Shinde responded to Sanjay Gaikwad

Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde also dissociated himself from the actions of Gaikwad. “I have spoken to him that it was not right. If something wrong is done, then legal proceedings are the way. Beating up a person is not right,” Shinde said.

The issue was also brought up in the state’s legislative council by Shiv Sena (UBT) president Anil Parab, who blamed Gaikwad for being “drunk on power” and added that such an act harms the image of the Chief Minister as well as the state government as a whole.