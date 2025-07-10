LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI
Live TV
TRENDING |
Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI Forbes digital Kapil Sharma Cafe Attack afghanistan CRPF heroin bust Congress leader Aadhaar Card south korea DUBAI
Home > India > ‘South Indians Run Dance Bars’: Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad’s Fresh Slur After Viral Assault Video Sparks New Row

‘South Indians Run Dance Bars’: Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad’s Fresh Slur After Viral Assault Video Sparks New Row

Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad assaulted a canteen contractor over stale food, then sparked outrage with a communal slur, saying South Indians "run dance bars" and "spoil culture." He defended the attack, drawing criticism from CM Fadnavis and others.

Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad sparks outrage after assaulting a canteen worker and making a communal slur against South Indians.
Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad sparks outrage after assaulting a canteen worker and making a communal slur against South Indians.

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last Updated: July 10, 2025 14:18:29 IST

Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde group) MLA Sanjay Gaikwad has landed himself in a new controversy after a communal insult against South Indians, a day after his video of physically abusing a canteen contractor at the MLA hostel in Mumbai went viral.
 
In the video, Gaikwad, who is a two-term MLA from Buldhana, can be seen slapping and punching the contractor for serving stale food, allegedly. Dressed in a vest and towel, the MLA can also be seen making the man smell a packet of dal before attacking him. The victim falls down from the blow, trying to stand up, even as Gaikwad keeps beating him.



Sanjay Gaikwad: “Give it to a Marathi”

After a public outcry, rather than apologising, Gaikwad went all out, not only justifying the beating but also singling out the “South Indian” identity of the contractor. “Why was a contractor by the name of Shetty awarded the contract? Give it to a Marathi. They understand our food,” he said in an interview to India Today TV. “South Indians operate dance bars, ladies bars and ruin Maharashtra’s culture. They have corrupted our children. How will they serve good food?”
 
MLA’s statement led to widespread criticisms across the party and on social media with several users called his statement as racist. 
Gaikwad clarified that his approach might have been improper, but the intention was proper. “I’ll strike again if the person commits such an act again.” “The administration takes its time to act. I had to give him a lesson, apne style se (in my own way).
 
The episode has received strong reactions from senior leaders. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis condemned Gaikwad’s conduct and said, “Such conduct gives a wrong impression about all MLAs. It affects the reputation of the state legislature and amounts to abuse of power.

Eknath Shinde responded to Sanjay Gaikwad 

Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde also dissociated himself from the actions of Gaikwad. “I have spoken to him that it was not right. If something wrong is done, then legal proceedings are the way. Beating up a person is not right,” Shinde said.
 
The issue was also brought up in the state’s legislative council by Shiv Sena (UBT) president Anil Parab, who blamed Gaikwad for being “drunk on power” and added that such an act harms the image of the Chief Minister as well as the state government as a whole.
 
Though the canteen contractor is said to be recuperating, the attack has generated bigger issues of political privilege, increasing intolerance, and local prejudice in public affairs. With demands being made, everyone’s attention is now on whether the Maharashtra state government will take action against one of their own.

Tags: Canteen Worker assaultedSanjay GaikwadSouth Indians

More News

Is Ana de Armas Already Planning For Kids Amid Romance Rumours With Tom Cruise?
US Withdrawal From Global AIDS Programs Sparks Alarm Over HIV Resurgence
Popeyes Viral Video: Man Confronts Staff Over Compliment To Wife, Sparks Cultural Debate Online
OpenAI To Launch AI-Powered Web Browser, Challenging Google Chrome
YSRCP Hits Out At Naidu-Lokesh Duo For Hijacking Jagan’s Welfare Legacy
Amanda Anisimova Overtakes Aryna Sabalenka To Advance To Her Maiden Slam Final
Maharashtra Assembly Passes Bill To Tackle Left-Wing Extremism, Replaces ‘Urban Naxalism’ With LWE
Tamil Nadu ATS And Coimbatore City Police Arrests Sadiq, The Prime Accused In 1998 Coimbatore Bomb Blast Case
Google Gemini Pro Subscribers Can Now Convert Photo-to-Video
Amid Marathi Row, Shilpa Shetty Says She Is A Proud Maharashtrian: I Am Not A South India Cinema Heroine

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?