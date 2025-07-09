LIVE TV
'Upset Over Dal': Shiv Sena (Eknath) MLA Sanjay Gaikwad Thrashes Canteen Worker in Mumbai

‘Upset Over Dal’: Shiv Sena (Eknath) MLA Sanjay Gaikwad Thrashes Canteen Worker in Mumbai

Shiv Sena (Eknath faction) MLA Sanjay Gaikwad slapped a canteen worker over the issue of poor food quality at the Akashwani MLA residence in Mumbai. He said Gaikwad, a two-term legislator from Buldana, claimed that the food, especially the dal, was of poor quality, and he felt unwell shortly after eating.

Sanjay Gaikwad Slapping A Canteen Worker in Mumbai. (Credit - X)

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Last Updated: July 9, 2025 18:45:29 IST

A video is circulating on social media, showing Shiv Sena (Eknath faction) MLA Sanjay Gaikwad slapping a canteen worker over the issue of poor food quality at the Akashwani MLA residence in Mumbai. The incident comes to light amid a series of controversial videos, referring to the act of politicians using their power in the wrong way in Maharashtra.

Gaikwad, a two-term legislator from Buldana, claimed that the food, especially the dal, was of poor quality, and he felt unwell shortly after eating at the Akashwani MLA residence, a government-allotted accommodation for legislators.

Gaikwad Thrashes A Canteen Worker Over Poor Food Quality

The viral video shows Gaikwad, wearing a vest and a towel wrapped around his waist, arguing with the canteen worker. A while later, the MLA dished out a punch to the worker’s face. The impact was so intense that the worker fell on the floor. The MLA did not stop here. As the contractor got up, the MLA again slapped him.

“Apne Style Se (In My Style)”, the MLA said that he taught a lesson to the canteen worker.

The matter was raised in the legislative council by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Anil Parab, who accused the ruling party MLA of being high on power, and said such incidents also damage the image of CM Fadnavis.

Pointing out the allegations, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also said, “Wrong message goes among people about all MLAs that there is misuse of power.”

As the video went viral, the MLA said that the poor quality of food served to him led him to the incident, and he would raise the issue during the Assembly session.

“I had complained about the poor quality of food two or three times earlier. This time, the food was unacceptable. I will raise this issue in the ongoing legislative session,” PTI reported.

Not New  To Controversy

It’s not the first time that the Sena MLA’s name has come into controversy. Last year, he sparked controversy after saying that he would give Rs 11 lakh if anyone would chop off Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s tongue. An FIR was registered against him.

In the past, he has made headlines for making derogatory remarks against Uddhav Thackeray and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis.

Tags: Devendra FadnavisSanjay Gaikwadshiv sena

