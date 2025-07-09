Delhi HC Reserves Order On Bail Pleas Of Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam; SG Mehta Calls It ‘Well-Orchestrated Conspiracy’

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday reserved its order on the bail pleas of Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam, both of whom are accused in the larger conspiracy behind the 2020 Northeast Delhi Riots.

A division bench of Justice Naveen Chawla and Justice Shalinder Kaur reserved the order after hearing detailed arguments from both sides.

Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Delhi Police, made extensive arguments and strongly opposed the grant of bail. Mehta stated that this was not a routine bail case but a “well-organised and orchestrated conspiracy” aimed at tarnishing India’s global image.

He further argued that Imam and Khalid deliberately chose specific dates to internationalise the unrest. According to Mehta, the accused used WhatsApp groups to coordinate communal violence and spread chaos.

He also alleged the use of dangerous weapons during the riots, including a large iron slingshot (“gulel”) capable of launching petrol bombs and bricks.

Mehta noted that 58 witness statements have been recorded under Section 164 of the CrPC and emphasized that the riots were not spontaneous but a premeditated effort to divide the country along religious lines.

