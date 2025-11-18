LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Al Falah University delhi blast biharelectionnews Maoist asia cup 2025 air-pollution hyderabad news Al Falah University delhi blast biharelectionnews Maoist asia cup 2025 air-pollution hyderabad news Al Falah University delhi blast biharelectionnews Maoist asia cup 2025 air-pollution hyderabad news Al Falah University delhi blast biharelectionnews Maoist asia cup 2025 air-pollution hyderabad news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Al Falah University delhi blast biharelectionnews Maoist asia cup 2025 air-pollution hyderabad news Al Falah University delhi blast biharelectionnews Maoist asia cup 2025 air-pollution hyderabad news Al Falah University delhi blast biharelectionnews Maoist asia cup 2025 air-pollution hyderabad news Al Falah University delhi blast biharelectionnews Maoist asia cup 2025 air-pollution hyderabad news
LIVE TV
Home > India > Shashi Tharoor Again Praises PM Modi, Likely To Irk Congress Party, Here Is What He Said

Shashi Tharoor Again Praises PM Modi, Likely To Irk Congress Party, Here Is What He Said

Congress MP publicly praised the Prime Minister’s vision for India’s 10-year national mission. The comments highlighted economic resilience and post-colonial education reforms. This is not the first time Tharoor has praised Modi making his party unhappy with his remarks.

Congress MP praises PM Modi's speech, hails 10-year national mission and India’s economic resilience. Photo: X.
Congress MP praises PM Modi's speech, hails 10-year national mission and India’s economic resilience. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: November 18, 2025 15:03:36 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Shashi Tharoor Again Praises PM Modi, Likely To Irk Congress Party, Here Is What He Said

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor reignited tensions with his party on Tuesday after publicly praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi once again. Writing on X, the Thiruvananthapuram MP recounted his experience attending a private event in Delhi where the Prime Minister spoke on India’s development trajectory and post-colonial mindset.

“PM Modi emphasised that India is no longer just an ’emerging market’ but an ’emerging model’ for the world,” Tharoor wrote. Tharoor highlighted the country’s economic resilience in navigating global challenges such as the pandemic and the Ukraine conflict.

Shashi Tharoor PM Modi’s Speech

According to Tharoor, the Prime Minister addressed accusations of being constantly in “election mode,” clarifying that he was instead in an “emotional mode” to tackle the problems of the people. The speech, Tharoor noted, also focused on the historical impact of colonialism on India’s education system.

Also Read: Delhi Red Fort Blast: First Image Of Jasir Bilal Wani, Co-Conspirator Of Car Bomber Dr Umar Nabi, Emerges

A significant portion of the address, he said, was dedicated to challenging the 200-year legacy of Thomas Babington Macaulay, the British MP credited with introducing Western-style education in India and making English the primary language of instruction. Modi called for a 10-year national mission aimed at restoring pride in India’s heritage, languages, and knowledge systems.

“On the whole, the address served as an economic outlook and a cultural call to action, urging the nation to be restless for progress. Glad to have been in the audience…” Tharoor added.

Shashi Tharoor Seated Along BJP Leader

Visuals from the event showed Tharoor seated alongside BJP leader and former Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad to his left, and former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad to his right.

The Prime Minister said that India’s traditional education system emphasized cultural pride and skill-based learning, which Macaulay deliberately undermined.

“Macaulay ensured that the British language and British thinking received greater recognition during that period, and India paid the price for it for centuries to come,” Modi stated, adding that the British politician had “broken our self-confidence and filled us with a sense of inferiority.”

Shashi Tharoor Sour Relations With Congress Party

Tharoor’s praise for Modi is unlikely to sit well with Congress colleagues, particularly as this is not the first instance of the MP speaking favorably about the Prime Minister. Relations between Tharoor and the party have reportedly deteriorated over recent months, particularly following his selection as one of the opposition faces in government delegations sent abroad after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

Tharoor led delegations to the United States and four other countries, returning to India to be debriefed by the Prime Minister, which fueled speculation about his political loyalties.

Tension also arose from the Prime Minister’s “energy, dynamism, and willingness to engage post-Operation Sindoor,” mentioned in an article shared by the PM’s office on X, which called him a “prime asset” for India.

Also Read: ‘Completely Unsuccessful…’ Watch Prashant Kishor’s First Reaction After Bihar Poll Disaster: Takes Full Responsibility For Jan Suraaj’s Zero Wins, To Observe ‘Maun Vrat’

First published on: Nov 18, 2025 3:03 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: bjpcongressindia newspm modi’shashi tharoor

RELATED News

Bomb Scare at Delhi’s Patiala House Court Moments Before Red Fort Blast Accused Hearing; NIA Unravels Major Terror Conspiracy

White Collar Terror Module Busted! Codewords Like ‘Biryani’, ‘Dawat’ Used For Delhi Blast

Delhi Red Fort Blast: First Image Of Jasir Bilal Wani, Co-Conspirator Of Car Bomber Dr Umar Nabi, Emerges

Uttar Pradesh Crime: Army Man Kills 17-Year-Old Girlfriend Over Marriage Dispute, Buries Her Deep, But Leaves This Evidence

What Does AQI Stand For? Full Form, Levels & Air Pollution Impact

LATEST NEWS

Tamil Nadu Man Claims Rapido Driver Sent Obscene Clips To Relative, Says ‘Not The First Time This Happened’

Stranger Things Season 5 Salaries: Cast Sees Massive 40x Pay Rise Since Season 1

Ahead Of Vladimir Putin’s December Visit, Russia Offers India This Deadly Fighter Jet, Name Is…

FreeForm Concludes a Landmark Showcase at IFLA APR 2025

Shashi Tharoor Again Praises PM Modi, Likely To Irk Congress Party, Here Is What He Said

How to Make Rajasthani Mirchi Vada: Step-by-Step Guide to the Famous Jaipur-Style Spicy Snack

Revving Up! Maharashtra Leads Passenger & Commercial Vehicle Sales As UP Dominates Two-Wheelers, Check Full List

List Of Top 6 Most Livable Cities In India, Sadly, Delhi-NCR Isn’t One Of Them!

Metta (Dana) Foundation & Jagriti Dham observed World Diabetes Day & Children’s Day 2025

What Does AQI Stand For? Full Form, Levels & Air Pollution Impact

Shashi Tharoor Again Praises PM Modi, Likely To Irk Congress Party, Here Is What He Said

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Shashi Tharoor Again Praises PM Modi, Likely To Irk Congress Party, Here Is What He Said

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Shashi Tharoor Again Praises PM Modi, Likely To Irk Congress Party, Here Is What He Said
Shashi Tharoor Again Praises PM Modi, Likely To Irk Congress Party, Here Is What He Said
Shashi Tharoor Again Praises PM Modi, Likely To Irk Congress Party, Here Is What He Said
Shashi Tharoor Again Praises PM Modi, Likely To Irk Congress Party, Here Is What He Said

QUICK LINKS