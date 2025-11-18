LIVE TV
Home > India News > 'Completely Unsuccessful…': Watch Prashant Kishor's First Reaction After Bihar Poll Disaster, Takes Full Responsibility For Jan Suraaj's Zero Wins, To Observe 'Maun Vrat'

Prashant Kishor, founder of Jan Suraaj, took full responsibility after his party failed to win a single seat in Bihar Assembly elections. Speaking in Patna, he admitted shortcomings in his campaign and strategy. Kishor's party earlier also alleged misuse of public funds influenced the polls, demanding a thorough investigation.

Prashant Kishor accepts full responsibility for Jan Suraaj’s Bihar election defeat, cites campaign flaws, alleges misuse of public funds. Phot: ANI.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last updated: November 18, 2025 12:53:42 IST

Jan Suraaj founder and poll strategist Prashant Kishor on Tuesday made his first public statement following his party’s disappointing performance in the recently concluded Bihar Assembly elections, in which the party failed to secure a single seat. Speaking in Patna, Kishor acknowledged that the results reflected shortcomings in his own approach and accepted full responsibility for the defeat.

“If the public did not show faith in us, then the responsibility for that is completely mine. I take that responsibility 100% on myself, that I could not win the faith of the people of Bihar,” Kishor said.

Prashant Kishor on Bihar Election Campaign, Reasons For Poor Performance 

He described the campaign as an “honest effort” that ultimately proved “completely unsuccessful,” stressing that there is “no harm in admitting this.” Kishor noted.

“Forget about systemic change; we couldn’t even bring about a change in power,”

while asserting that Jan Suraaj had nonetheless “played some role in changing Bihar’s politics.”

Reflecting on the reasons for the poor performance, he added,

“There must have been some mistake in our efforts, in our thinking, in the way we explained that the public had not elected us.”

Jan Suraaj Alleges Misuse of Public Funds

Earlier, Kishor’s party raised serious allegations regarding the use of public funds in Bihar. Jan Suraaj claimed that World Bank funds worth Rs 14,000 crore, earmarked for development projects, were allegedly diverted to provide Rs 10,000 cash transfers to women, influencing voter behavior during the Assembly polls.

The party described this as, “a clear misuse of public money and an unethical attempt to sway the electoral process,” and demanded a thorough investigation into the matter.

Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Falls Flat in Bihar Elections 20225

The election marked the electoral debut of Prashant Kishor as a party leader. Jan Suraaj contested 238 out of Bihar’s 243 Assembly seats but failed to secure even a single victory, making the party’s entry into state politics a major setback.

First published on: Nov 18, 2025 12:39 PM IST
QUICK LINKS