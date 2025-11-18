Lalu Prasad Yadav Breaks Silence On Family Fight, Bihar Election Loss, Says He’ll ‘Deal With’ Tejashwi-Rohini Clash

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Prasad Yadav has given his first reaction after the Bihar Election loss. The veteran leader has assured party MLAs that he will personally “deal” with the escalating feud within his family, following a confrontation between his son Tejashwi Yadav and daughter Rohini Acharya.

Lalu made the remarks during a meeting of the newly elected RJD legislators in Patna on Monday, his first public response since the family rift became public on Saturday.

“This is an internal family matter and will be resolved within the family. I am there to deal with it,” he told party leaders, according to sources.

Tejashwi Yadav Chosen RJD Legislature Party Leader

The meeting was attended by senior leaders, including Rabri Devi, Misa Bharti, and Jagdanand Singh. Tejashwi Yadav was unanimously chosen as the RJD legislature party leader.

Lalu also praised Tejashwi’s efforts during the campaign, saying he “worked very hard” despite the party securing only 25 seats in the 243-member assembly, its second-worst electoral performance since 2010. Tejashwi will “take the party forward,” Lalu said, according to an NDTV report.

Also Read: NDA MLAs To Meet Today, Bihar Awaits Big Announcement

Tejashwi Yadav-Rohini Acharya Fight

The tension within the Yadav household reportedly escalated on Saturday, a day after the assembly election results were declared. According to sources, Tejashwi had a heated exchange with his elder sister Rohini Acharya at the family’s Patna residence.

During the argument, Tejashwi, who was the Opposition bloc’s chief ministerial face, allegedly blamed Rohini for the RJD’s defeat.

“Tumhare karan ham chunaav haar gae (We lost the election because of you). Tumhara haay lag gaya ham logo ko (We are cursed because of you),” he reportedly told her.

Reports said the confrontation turned physical, with Tejashwi throwing a slipper at her and verbally abusing her.

Rohini Acharya ‘Disowns’ Family, Leaves Politics

Hours after the fight, Rohini Acharya announced that she was disowning her family and quitting politics.

In a post on X, she claimed that senior RJD leader Sanjay Yadav, a close aide of Tejashwi, along with Tejashwi’s friend and confidant Rameez Nemat Khan, had asked her to take this step. Acharya, who contested the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Saran unsuccessfully, also wrote that she was “taking all the blame,” without specifying whether she meant the electoral defeat or something else.

Also Read: Madhya Pradesh Tragedy: Nephew Killed by Uncles After Heated Bihar Poll Argument in Guna