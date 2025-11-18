LIVE TV
Madhya Pradesh Tragedy: Nephew Killed by Uncles After Heated Bihar Poll Argument in Guna

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: November 18, 2025 09:25:20 IST

GUNA, Madhya Pradesh: On Monday, as per officials a 22-year-old was murdered, by his maternal uncles, in the district of Guna, in Cantt area, regarding a disagreement in the results of the elections in Bihar. 

Incident Information

It is reported that the incident took place inside a police line area, which is under construction. The deceased has been identified as Shankar Manjhi, 22, from the Shivhar district in Bihar, and has been living with his maternal uncles Rajesh Manjhi 25, and Toofani Manjhi 27.

Dispute Origin and Cause

A police officer in charge, Anoop Bhargava, told the news agency, “While Shankar was a supporter of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), his uncles were supporters of the JD(U).”; and since all parties were intoxicated, the three were engaged in an argument about the results of the election which resulted in an altercation.

Physical Danger and Death

Rajesh and Toofani, per police, took Shankar to a muddy place nearby and tied him down there. He was later taken to the district hospital, where the doctors officially declared him dead. 

Arrests and Investigation 

Both Rajesh and Toofani have been arrested. Police stated both confessed to the killing in the questioning stage. A case has been filed and further investigations are ongoing into the entirety of the circumstances surrounding the murder.

This article is based on preliminary police reports and statements. Details may change as the investigation progresses. Readers are advised to refer to official updates from local authorities for confirmed information.

First published on: Nov 18, 2025 9:25 AM IST
Tags: Bihar poll dispute deathelection dispute violenceGuna Madhya Pradesh newsMadhya Pradesh crime newsmaternal uncles kill nephewpolitical argument turns deadlyShankar Manjhi murder

