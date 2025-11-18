LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Delhi Blast 2025 Lalu Prasad Yadav latest viral news Saima Wazed bangladesh 2024 student uprising hyderabad news Delhi Blast 2025 Lalu Prasad Yadav latest viral news Saima Wazed bangladesh 2024 student uprising hyderabad news Delhi Blast 2025 Lalu Prasad Yadav latest viral news Saima Wazed bangladesh 2024 student uprising hyderabad news Delhi Blast 2025 Lalu Prasad Yadav latest viral news Saima Wazed bangladesh 2024 student uprising hyderabad news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Delhi Blast 2025 Lalu Prasad Yadav latest viral news Saima Wazed bangladesh 2024 student uprising hyderabad news Delhi Blast 2025 Lalu Prasad Yadav latest viral news Saima Wazed bangladesh 2024 student uprising hyderabad news Delhi Blast 2025 Lalu Prasad Yadav latest viral news Saima Wazed bangladesh 2024 student uprising hyderabad news Delhi Blast 2025 Lalu Prasad Yadav latest viral news Saima Wazed bangladesh 2024 student uprising hyderabad news
LIVE TV
Home > Bihar Elections > NDA MLAs To Meet Today, Bihar Awaits Big Announcement

NDA MLAs To Meet Today, Bihar Awaits Big Announcement

The NDA is quite united in their opinion, the wisdom and the political strength of Nitish Kumar make him the one to lead, and his bringing to power as the best choice merely a confirmation.

(Image Credit: ANI)
(Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: November 18, 2025 04:10:19 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

NDA MLAs To Meet Today, Bihar Awaits Big Announcement

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) legislators in Bihar are incrementally assembling in Patna to elect their legislative party leader, a move that is more or less believed to re establish Nitish Kumar as the chief minister of the alliance, again. This gathering is timed perfectly as the state assembly is to be dissolved on November 19, paving the way for a new government formation. The NDA is quite united in their opinion: the wisdom and the political strength of Nitish make him the one to lead, and his bringing to power as the best choice merely a confirmation.

Bihar: NDA MLAs To Meet Today

Nitish Kumar is getting ready to take an oath for an unprecedented 10th term as Bihar’s chief minister, which would then be the end of his controversial era in the state. The dissolving of the current government, the one run by Nitish, has supposedly been sanctioned by the withdrawing government, hence facilitating an orderly transition. On the other hand, the internal negotiations among the NDA partners regarding the cabinet allocation are still going on. The main players of NDA like the JD(U), BJP, LJP (Ram Vilas), HAM(S), and RLM are all in a tussle for the ministerial positions in the new government.

Bihar Awaits Big Announcement, Nitish Kumar Set To be The CM

The expected renewal of Nitish’s appointment signifies his continuing power in Bihar and the trust of his coalition in his leadership. The coming tenth term is not simply about celebrating political endurance, it is also about asserting one’s centrality in determining Bihar’s future. The oath taking ceremony planned for November 20 has the potential to be a major media event, considering the NDA’s safe majority and the coalition partners’ support for Nitish’s rule.

Also Read: ‘Abused, Even Hit’: As Rohini Acharya Trains Guns At Tejashwi Yadav, Tej Pratap’s ‘Sudarshan Chakra Chalega’ Old Video Resurfaces

First published on: Nov 18, 2025 4:10 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Bihar CMBihar Election 2025bihar latest newsbihar newslatest bihar newsNDA MLA Meeting

RELATED News

NIA Uncovers ‘Hamas Inspired’ Drone Plot Linked To Delhi Blast

Shocking: How Is This Possible? You Can Earn Crores In THIS Indian State And Pay ZERO Income Tax But Only If…

‘Get A Life And Then Worry About…’ Narayana Murthy Reignites 72-Hour Work Week Debate Citing China’s ‘9-9-6 Rule’, Internet Gives It Back With Europe’s ’10, 5, 5′

‘Future Leader’: Lalu Prasad Yadav Backs Tejashwi Yadav After Bihar Poll Setback, Flags EVM Issues

Gurugram Tragedy: 5-Year-Old Boy Falls To Death From 22nd Floor Balcony After Digital Lock Traps Him Inside

LATEST NEWS

Germany Defeats Slovakia 6-0 In, Set For 2026 World Cup

Trump Set To Meet Zohran Mamdani In Upcoming White House Dialogue

Meet Amit Shukla, The Services Spinner Who Turned The Ranji Match Around

Sheikh Hasina’s Death Penalty On Marriage Anniversary, A Calculated Move? Social Media Takes A Dig

Macron, Zelenskyy Finalise Air Defence Pact Seen As ‘Game Changer’

Jaishankar Meets Lavrov In Moscow, Major Announcements Expected Before Putin’s Visit To India In December

Humane Sagar’s Songs, A Look At His Musical Journey

How Did Odia Singer Humane Sagar Pass Away? Everything We Know

Ollywood Singer Humane Sagar Dies At 34, Industry Devastated

‘Ready to Die’: Yuvraj Singh’s Father Opens Up About Painful Family Separation, Reveals Was Left Shocked When Cricketer And His Mother Left Him

NDA MLAs To Meet Today, Bihar Awaits Big Announcement

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

NDA MLAs To Meet Today, Bihar Awaits Big Announcement

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

NDA MLAs To Meet Today, Bihar Awaits Big Announcement
NDA MLAs To Meet Today, Bihar Awaits Big Announcement
NDA MLAs To Meet Today, Bihar Awaits Big Announcement
NDA MLAs To Meet Today, Bihar Awaits Big Announcement

QUICK LINKS