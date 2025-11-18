NDA MLAs To Meet Today, Bihar Awaits Big Announcement

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) legislators in Bihar are incrementally assembling in Patna to elect their legislative party leader, a move that is more or less believed to re establish Nitish Kumar as the chief minister of the alliance, again. This gathering is timed perfectly as the state assembly is to be dissolved on November 19, paving the way for a new government formation. The NDA is quite united in their opinion: the wisdom and the political strength of Nitish make him the one to lead, and his bringing to power as the best choice merely a confirmation.

Bihar: NDA MLAs To Meet Today

Nitish Kumar is getting ready to take an oath for an unprecedented 10th term as Bihar’s chief minister, which would then be the end of his controversial era in the state. The dissolving of the current government, the one run by Nitish, has supposedly been sanctioned by the withdrawing government, hence facilitating an orderly transition. On the other hand, the internal negotiations among the NDA partners regarding the cabinet allocation are still going on. The main players of NDA like the JD(U), BJP, LJP (Ram Vilas), HAM(S), and RLM are all in a tussle for the ministerial positions in the new government.

Bihar Awaits Big Announcement, Nitish Kumar Set To be The CM

The expected renewal of Nitish’s appointment signifies his continuing power in Bihar and the trust of his coalition in his leadership. The coming tenth term is not simply about celebrating political endurance, it is also about asserting one’s centrality in determining Bihar’s future. The oath taking ceremony planned for November 20 has the potential to be a major media event, considering the NDA’s safe majority and the coalition partners’ support for Nitish’s rule.

Also Read: ‘Abused, Even Hit’: As Rohini Acharya Trains Guns At Tejashwi Yadav, Tej Pratap’s ‘Sudarshan Chakra Chalega’ Old Video Resurfaces