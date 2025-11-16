LIVE TV
Home > Bihar Elections > 'Abused, Even Hit': As Rohini Acharya Trains Guns At Tejashwi Yadav, Tej Pratap's 'Sudarshan Chakra Chalega' Old Video Resurfaces

'Abused, Even Hit': As Rohini Acharya Trains Guns At Tejashwi Yadav, Tej Pratap's 'Sudarshan Chakra Chalega' Old Video Resurfaces

Rohini Acharya accuses Tejashwi Yadav’s aides of forcing her out of politics, alleging she was “abused, even hit.” As the family rift widens after RJD’s poll defeat, Tej Pratap’s old “Sudarshan Chakra Chalega” video defending her resurfaces online.

Rift in the Yadav family deepens as Rohini Acharya’s explosive claims shake RJD. (Photo: X, IG, Rohini Acharya, ANI)
Rift in the Yadav family deepens as Rohini Acharya's explosive claims shake RJD. (Photo: X, IG, Rohini Acharya, ANI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: November 16, 2025 12:33:24 IST

‘Abused, Even Hit’: As Rohini Acharya Trains Guns At Tejashwi Yadav, Tej Pratap’s ‘Sudarshan Chakra Chalega’ Old Video Resurfaces

A fresh political storm has hit the Lalu Prasad Yadav family after Rohini Acharya accused Tejashwi Yadav’s aides of forcing her out of politics even as an old video of Tej Pratap Yadav warning “Sudarshan Chakra Chalega” against anyone “insulting” his sister resurfaced online, intensifying the family feud amid the RJD’s massive electoral setback.

Rohini’s dramatic announcement came just a day after the Mahagathbandhan faced a crushing defeat in the Bihar Assembly Election Results 2025, where the NDA secured a historic 202 out of 243 seats. The RJD plunged to just 26 seats, while Congress managed six.

Here is Tej Pratap Yadav’s old video:

Rohini’s Explosive Exit: “Abused, Even Hit… I Quit Politics”

In a post on X, Rohini alleged she was pressured by Tejashwi’s close aides Sanjay Yadav and Rameez to quit politics and “disown” her own family.

She wrote:
“I’m quitting politics and I’m disowning my family… This is what Sanjay Yadav and Rameez asked me to do, and I’m taking all the blame.”

Her allegations triggered a political uproar, with many interpreting it as a direct attack on Tejashwi at a time when he is struggling to salvage the RJD’s credibility after its worst performance in years.

Tej Pratap’s ‘Sudarshan Chakra Chalega’ Clip Goes Viral Again

As the controversy deepened, an old video of Tej Pratap Yadav currently estranged from both the party and his family re-emerged on social media. In the clip, he fiercely defends Rohini, declaring:

“Whoever insults our sisters, Krishna ka Sudarshan Chakra chalega.”

Tej Pratap had made the remark when Rohini was reportedly sidelined from ticket discussions in an earlier election cycle. His emotional defence of his sister has resurfaced just as the family feud reaches its peak.

Why the Rift? Ticket Dispute and Power Struggles

Rohini, who contested the 2024 Saran Lok Sabha seat and lost narrowly, reportedly sought an Assembly ticket this time. Tejashwi, already battling accusations of “parivarwad”, was said to be unwilling to accommodate another family member.

This disagreement, insiders say, deepened tensions and ultimately pushed Rohini to go public with her grievances.

RJD Under Pressure

With the NDA sweeping the polls and the Mahagathbandhan reduced to 35 seats, the public feud within Bihar’s most prominent political family has added to the RJD’s troubles. Rohini’s allegation of being “abused, even hit” and Tej Pratap’s resurfaced video have created a new storm, overshadowing the party’s attempt to regroup after the electoral rout.

First published on: Nov 16, 2025 12:33 PM IST
'Abused, Even Hit': As Rohini Acharya Trains Guns At Tejashwi Yadav, Tej Pratap's 'Sudarshan Chakra Chalega' Old Video Resurfaces

India A vs Pakistan A Junior Asia Cup Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch IND vs PAK T20I Match Live Telecast on TV and Mobile Apps Online

Nora Fatehi Reacts After Her Name Surfaces in Dawood Ibrahim Drug Party Controversy

‘Dahej Nahi, Help’! Groom Demands Defender From Bride’s Father, Aniruddhacharya Roasts Him On Camera

‘Abused, Even Hit’: As Rohini Acharya Trains Guns At Tejashwi Yadav, Tej Pratap’s ‘Sudarshan Chakra Chalega’ Old Video Resurfaces

