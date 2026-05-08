Deepfakes Of Shashi Tharoor Praising Pakistan Go Viral, Court Passes Big Order

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
congress mamata banerjee ABC News Reporter donald trump dubai international airport Business Leaders Covid Will Go Away Video auto 22k gold rate Abu Dhabi news akhilesh yadav Dalal Street news Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 patna Minor Rape google pixel 11 congress mamata banerjee ABC News Reporter donald trump dubai international airport Business Leaders Covid Will Go Away Video auto 22k gold rate Abu Dhabi news akhilesh yadav Dalal Street news Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 patna Minor Rape google pixel 11 congress mamata banerjee ABC News Reporter donald trump dubai international airport Business Leaders Covid Will Go Away Video auto 22k gold rate Abu Dhabi news akhilesh yadav Dalal Street news Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 patna Minor Rape google pixel 11 congress mamata banerjee ABC News Reporter donald trump dubai international airport Business Leaders Covid Will Go Away Video auto 22k gold rate Abu Dhabi news akhilesh yadav Dalal Street news Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 patna Minor Rape google pixel 11
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
congress mamata banerjee ABC News Reporter donald trump dubai international airport Business Leaders Covid Will Go Away Video auto 22k gold rate Abu Dhabi news akhilesh yadav Dalal Street news Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 patna Minor Rape google pixel 11 congress mamata banerjee ABC News Reporter donald trump dubai international airport Business Leaders Covid Will Go Away Video auto 22k gold rate Abu Dhabi news akhilesh yadav Dalal Street news Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 patna Minor Rape google pixel 11 congress mamata banerjee ABC News Reporter donald trump dubai international airport Business Leaders Covid Will Go Away Video auto 22k gold rate Abu Dhabi news akhilesh yadav Dalal Street news Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 patna Minor Rape google pixel 11 congress mamata banerjee ABC News Reporter donald trump dubai international airport Business Leaders Covid Will Go Away Video auto 22k gold rate Abu Dhabi news akhilesh yadav Dalal Street news Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026 patna Minor Rape google pixel 11
LIVE TV
Home > India News > Deepfakes Of Shashi Tharoor Praising Pakistan Go Viral, Court Passes Big Order

Deepfakes Of Shashi Tharoor Praising Pakistan Go Viral, Court Passes Big Order

The Delhi High Court on Friday said it would pass an interim order protecting Congress MP Shashi Tharoor’s personality rights in a case involving alleged AI-generated deepfake videos. The Congress leader has sought removal of the content, blocking of fake accounts and Rs 2 crore in damages for reputational harm.

Delhi HC to protect Shashi Tharoor’s personality rights in AI deepfake case. Photo: ANI.
Delhi HC to protect Shashi Tharoor’s personality rights in AI deepfake case. Photo: ANI.

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Fri 2026-05-08 12:30 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Deepfakes Of Shashi Tharoor Praising Pakistan Go Viral, Court Passes Big Order

The Delhi High Court on Friday said that it will pass an interim order protecting the personality rights of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. Issuing notice on the application for interim injunction and summons in Tharoor’s suit seeking protection of his personality rights, Justice Mini Pushkarna, while dictating the order, stated, “Orders will be passed in terms of several prayers”
The Court was hearing a civil suit filed by Tharoor against alleged AI-generated deepfake videos circulating on social media platforms.

Senior Advocate Amit Sibal appeared for Tharoor and submitted that fabricated videos using artificial intelligence had allegedly cloned the Congress leader’s face, voice, expressions and speaking style.

Shashi Tharoor Viral Deepfake Videos

During the hearing, Sibal argued that the case concerned the protection of an individual’s personality rights and reputation. “This is an individual. It is not a corporation seeking protection of a trademark,” he submitted before the Court.

You Might Be Interested In

According to the suit, Tharoor discovered around March 2026 that AI and machine-learning tools were allegedly being used to create hyper-realistic deepfake videos portraying him making politically sensitive statements.

Congress MP Seen Praising In Viral Videos

The plea specifically referred to videos allegedly showing him praising Pakistan’s diplomatic strategy and making remarks purportedly detrimental to India’s interests.

Sibal submitted that despite fact-checkers and media organisations identifying the videos as fake, the content continued to circulate online and influence public perception.

He told the Court that complaints had been sent to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Delhi Police authorities and social media intermediaries under the Information Technology Rules.

Tharoor’s Personal Reputation Affected

Referring to the recurring nature of the content, Sibal argued that even after takedowns, identical videos continued to resurface through different links and URLs. “They are always in different URLs. These are three deepfake videos in different links. Identical, same video but appearing in a different URL,” he submitted.

He further submitted that the alleged videos affected not only Tharoor’s personal reputation but also India’s standing internationally. “They have misappropriated my personality and created these videos praising another country to my detriment. I have been the external affairs minister. It matters to India’s standing as well,” Sibal argued.

What Meta Said In Court

Counsel appearing for Meta informed the Court that the Instagram URLs identified in Schedule 1 of the plaint had been made inaccessible on Friday morning. Sibal, however, pointed out that the links had remained accessible till the previous evening.

While considering the request for dynamic injunctions against future uploads of similar content, the Court observed that it would pass a standard order granting liberty to the plaintiff to approach the platforms if identical content reappeared.

The Delhi High Court thereafter issued notice in the matter, directed replies to be filed within four weeks, and ordered registration of the plaint as a suit along with issuance of summons.

As part of the reliefs sought, Tharoor has requested a permanent injunction restraining Defendant No. 1 and others acting on his behalf from allegedly using, reproducing, publishing, displaying or disseminating his name, identity, image, likeness, voice, photographs, expressions and other personality attributes through AI technologies, deepfakes, morphing or voice cloning.

Shashi Tharoor Seeks Damages

The suit further seeks directions for immediate removal, deletion and disabling of allegedly infringing content, including deepfake videos, morphed images, AI-generated audio-visual material, fake profiles and fabricated posts bearing Tharoor’s identity across digital platforms.

Tharoor has also sought damages of Rs. 2,00,05,000 for alleged loss of reputation and goodwill.

The plea additionally seeks directions to X Corp and Meta Platforms Inc. to block access to allegedly infringing content, disclose identities and registration details of persons allegedly responsible for creating and disseminating such material, and permanently disable fake accounts and handles operating in association with Tharoor’s identity.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology and the Department of Telecommunications have also been arrayed as parties, with the petition seeking directions for blocking and preventive measures against further circulation of the allegedly manipulated content.

The suit alleges violations of personality and publicity rights under Articles 19 and 21 of the Constitution, apart from claims relating to passing off, misappropriation and dilution by tarnishment. It also refers to provisions of the Information Technology Act, 2000 and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, relating to identity theft and forgery.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read: From Salman Khan To Shashi Tharoor: Why Big Names Are Rushing To Protect Personality Rites And What Does It Mean?

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: congressdeepfakedelhi high courthome-hero-pos-3personality-rightsshashi tharoorshashi tharoor personality rights

RELATED News

Why Sanjay Raut Is Furious With Trump? Open Letter Questions Praise For PM Modi On Bengal Win

Weather Update Today (8 May 2026): Heatwave Tightens Grip Across Delhi-NCR, UP, Punjab and Gujarat as Temperatures Continue to Rise. Check Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad Latest Report

Police Feed Accused 10 Kg Bananas After He Swallows Locker Key In Custody

TCS Sex Assault Case: Who Is Nida Khan? Accused Arrested After 25-Day Hunt

From Salman Khan To Shashi Tharoor: Why Big Names Are Rushing To Protect Personality Rites And What Does It Mean?

LATEST NEWS

Desert Warrior Box Office Disaster: Anthony Mackie And Oscar Winner Ben Kingsley’s ₹1400 Crore Film Earned Just ₹6 Crore Worldwide

Bajaj Auto Share Price Hits Record High On Buyback Buzz, Strong FY26 Earnings Drive Rally

West Bengal Governor Dissolves Assembly As Mamata Banerjee Refuses To Resign | What Are Her Options Now?

‘Jana Nayagan’ New Release Date: Will Thalapathy Vijay’s Explosive Big-Screen Return Arrive This Special Festival Weekend?

She’s a Bit*h: Did Trump Abuses ABC Reporter On Camera? Watch Viral Video

BCCI Issues Strict IPL 2026 Guidelines, Warns Franchises and Players Over Honey-Trapping Risks and Hotel Rule Violations

Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2026 Declared at mahahsscboard.in: Check MSBSHSE Class 10 Result Latest Updates, Official Websites, Direct Link and How to Download Scorecard

Vaazha 2 Box Office Collection Day 36: Film Crosses ₹230 Crore Worldwide, Earns Over ₹129 Crore India Net Amid Strong Overseas Run

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Shortly at cbse.gov.in: Check CBSE Class 12 Result Date, Time, Direct Link, Latest Updates and Steps To Download Marksheet

Amazon India Great Summer Sale 2026: From Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra To iPhone 16, Best Time To Buy Your Favourite Phone – Check Offers & Discounts

Deepfakes Of Shashi Tharoor Praising Pakistan Go Viral, Court Passes Big Order

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Deepfakes Of Shashi Tharoor Praising Pakistan Go Viral, Court Passes Big Order

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Deepfakes Of Shashi Tharoor Praising Pakistan Go Viral, Court Passes Big Order
Deepfakes Of Shashi Tharoor Praising Pakistan Go Viral, Court Passes Big Order
Deepfakes Of Shashi Tharoor Praising Pakistan Go Viral, Court Passes Big Order
Deepfakes Of Shashi Tharoor Praising Pakistan Go Viral, Court Passes Big Order

QUICK LINKS