Home > India > Shocking Act Caught On Camera: Woman From 4th Floor Lowers Her Son Tied To A Saree From An Upper-Floor Balcony To Retrieve Laundry, Netizens Slam Irresponsible Parenting Act

A woman on the fourth floor risked her young child’s life to retrieve a saree from a locked third-floor balcony using a makeshift bedsheet rope. Viral footage sparked outrage over extreme child endangerment, parental negligence, and the urgent need for high-rise safety awareness.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: February 23, 2026 15:20:47 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

The internet recently published a video that shows how people used household technology to endanger their own safety. In a high-rise residential complex, a woman residing on the fourth floor noticed her saree had fallen onto the balcony of the apartment directly below.

The woman discovered a third-floor unit that had locked access but remained unoccupied because she wanted to exit the building by creating a bedsheet rope, which she used to lower her young son down the building exterior.

The footage shows the child dangling several stories above the concrete, gripping the fabric as he retrieves the garment, all while his mother and other family members pull him back up by his arms.

Extreme Child Endangerment

The most shocking part of this incident results from the deliberate execution of extreme child endangerment, which people did for the sake of obtaining usable fabric.



The process of operating a bedsheet rope becomes ineffective because its physical mechanics operate through unsafe methods that people cannot control. The researchers conducted their study without using any safety equipment because their mother used her arms to hold them while they worked on the sheet.

Wind gusts from high-rise buildings or the slightest friction loss in this viral “chore” transformed into a nationwide disaster. The incident required multiple steps to complete because the process required time to prepare while the parents wanted to retrieve their saree instead of protecting their child.

Parental Negligence Consequences

People who use social media responded to the situation without delay to demand legal action against parents who neglect their duties as guardians.

The experts explain that the child will suffer permanent psychological damage because their parents make them complete demanding tasks that exceed their current development level. The incident reveals urgent community requirements because it needs better understanding of safety measures that protect residents in vertical buildings.

The parent sees their child as an object to be recovered instead of a human who needs protection which creates major doubts about their home conditions and their ability to handle children because they pursue excitement from solving challenges.

First published on: Feb 23, 2026 3:20 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Tags: Child endangerment

