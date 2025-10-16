LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
cctv footage Economist Gita Gopinath kapil sharma bhupendra-patel India cricket news us news china entertainment news donald trump cctv footage Economist Gita Gopinath kapil sharma bhupendra-patel India cricket news us news china entertainment news donald trump cctv footage Economist Gita Gopinath kapil sharma bhupendra-patel India cricket news us news china entertainment news donald trump cctv footage Economist Gita Gopinath kapil sharma bhupendra-patel India cricket news us news china entertainment news donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
cctv footage Economist Gita Gopinath kapil sharma bhupendra-patel India cricket news us news china entertainment news donald trump cctv footage Economist Gita Gopinath kapil sharma bhupendra-patel India cricket news us news china entertainment news donald trump cctv footage Economist Gita Gopinath kapil sharma bhupendra-patel India cricket news us news china entertainment news donald trump cctv footage Economist Gita Gopinath kapil sharma bhupendra-patel India cricket news us news china entertainment news donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > India > Shots Fired At Kapil Sharma’s Kap’s Cafe In Canada For The Third Time, Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Claims Responsibility

Shots Fired At Kapil Sharma’s Kap’s Cafe In Canada For The Third Time, Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Claims Responsibility

Shots fired at comedian Kapil Sharma's cafe in Canada again, Lawrence Bishnoi gang claims responsibility

Shots fired at comedian Kapil Sharma's cafe in Canada again (Photo: IG/Kapil Sharma)
Shots fired at comedian Kapil Sharma's cafe in Canada again (Photo: IG/Kapil Sharma)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last updated: October 16, 2025 18:47:17 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Shots Fired At Kapil Sharma’s Kap’s Cafe In Canada For The Third Time, Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Claims Responsibility

In yet another incident, shots were fired at comedian Kapil Sharma’s cafe in Canada again, Lawrence Bishnoi gang claims responsibility.

In August, shots were fired at comedian Kapil Sharma’s café in Surrey, Canada. Two gangs Gurpreet Singh, also known as Goldy Dhillon, and Lawrence Bishnoi claimed responsibility for the attack in posts on social media.

A video of the incident that surfaced online reportedly captured at least 25 gunshots. Amid the sound of the gunfire, a voice could be heard saying, “…We had called the target, but he didn’t hear the ring, so we had to take action. If he still doesn’t hear the ring, the next action will be taken soon in Mumbai.”

(This is a breaking news story… more updates will come soon)

First published on: Oct 16, 2025 6:17 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-3kapil sharmakapil sharma cafe canada newsKapil Sharma cafe firinglawrence bishnoi

RELATED News

J&K Police Seize 18 TRF Posters, Arrest Two During Naka Checking in Magam

PDP Offers Rajya Sabha Support To NC In Exchange For Land & Daily Wager Reforms

Russian Ambassador Affirms India’s Right To Decide On Oil Imports As MEA Confirms Independent Energy Policy Despite US Pressure

Air India Crash: Pilot’s Father Urges Supreme Court For Independent, Court-Monitored Probe

India’s Deadly Missile System Deal With This Country That Donald Trump Is Unfriendly With, Proven In Operation Sindoor Against Pakistan

LATEST NEWS

France angry at 'arbitrary' prison sentences against citizens in Iran

Viral Video Shows Taliban Mocking Pakistani Troops Amid Afghanistan Border Tensions, Display Pakistani Soldiers’ Pants

How NASA, 'Alien' and Satan collided on a Swiss metal classic

UK spy chief warns of AI danger, though not disaster-movie doom

Headliner Westwood off the pace at Macau Open

Chip stocks rise after TSMC's rosy outlook on strong AI demand

Headliner Westwood off the pace at Macau Open

Fintech Upgrade raises $165 million, targets IPO in 12 to 18 months

Headliner Westwood off the pace at Macau Open

IMF upgrades Asia's growth forecast, warns of risks

Shots Fired At Kapil Sharma’s Kap’s Cafe In Canada For The Third Time, Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Claims Responsibility

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Shots Fired At Kapil Sharma’s Kap’s Cafe In Canada For The Third Time, Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Claims Responsibility

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Shots Fired At Kapil Sharma’s Kap’s Cafe In Canada For The Third Time, Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Claims Responsibility
Shots Fired At Kapil Sharma’s Kap’s Cafe In Canada For The Third Time, Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Claims Responsibility
Shots Fired At Kapil Sharma’s Kap’s Cafe In Canada For The Third Time, Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Claims Responsibility
Shots Fired At Kapil Sharma’s Kap’s Cafe In Canada For The Third Time, Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Claims Responsibility
QUICK LINKS