Shots Fired At Kapil Sharma’s Kap’s Cafe In Canada For The Third Time, Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Claims Responsibility

In yet another incident, shots were fired at comedian Kapil Sharma’s cafe in Canada again, Lawrence Bishnoi gang claims responsibility.

In August, shots were fired at comedian Kapil Sharma’s café in Surrey, Canada. Two gangs Gurpreet Singh, also known as Goldy Dhillon, and Lawrence Bishnoi claimed responsibility for the attack in posts on social media.

A video of the incident that surfaced online reportedly captured at least 25 gunshots. Amid the sound of the gunfire, a voice could be heard saying, “…We had called the target, but he didn’t hear the ring, so we had to take action. If he still doesn’t hear the ring, the next action will be taken soon in Mumbai.”

(This is a breaking news story… more updates will come soon)