Shreya Ghoshal Visits Team India Dressing Room Ahead of Women’s World Cup, Sings Piyu Bole On Demand, Players Gets Emo, Watch

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a video of singer Shreya Ghoshal visiting the Indian team’s dressing room ahead of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025. Players became emotional after meeting her, and on request, she sang the popular song Piyu Bole for them. Shreya encouraged the squad by saying, “The whole country is praying for you, bring it home.” Her presence lifted the team’s spirits as they prepared for the tournament opener against Sri Lanka at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

Shreya recently launched the ICC Anthem fir women’s world cup :

ICC ANTHEM FOR WOMEN’S WORLD CUP BY SHREYA GHOSHAL. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/QYbwNIjHbe — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 19, 2025

India’s 1983 Victory and Its Impact on Cricket

Forty-two years ago, Indian cricket witnessed a historic moment when the men’s team lifted the 1983 World Cup trophy. The win revolutionized the sport in the country, making cricket a national passion overnight.

The victory not only boosted the popularity of the game but also created major commercial growth, changing Indian cricket forever. Cricket legends recall the 1983 campaign as the turning point for the sport in India. The triumph inspired generations of young players and left an unforgettable legacy that continues to influence both men’s and women’s cricket in India.

Sachin Tendulkar on Women’s World Cup 2025

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar expressed confidence that the upcoming ICC Women’s World Cup could play a role similar to the men’s 1983 win. Writing in his column for the ICC, he stated, “Just as 1983 gave Indian cricket a new identity, I believe this World Cup can do the same for women’s cricket in India.” Sachin highlighted how a victory would inspire countless young girls across the country to take up the sport. He called the upcoming event a watershed moment for women’s cricket in India and stressed its power to ignite dreams nationwide.

India Set to Begin Campaign Against Sri Lanka

India will begin their home campaign in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 today, September 30, against Sri Lanka in Guwahati. The tournament will run until November 2 across India and Sri Lanka. India reached the finals in 2005 and 2017 but finished as runners-up. With home advantage this year, the Women in Blue aim to secure their maiden 50-over World Cup title. The International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman Jay Shah described the event as the “biggest and best yet” and wished good luck to all participating teams through a post on social media.

Harmanpreet Kaur Confident About India’s Chances

Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur said the team is determined to give its best performance in the home tournament. She highlighted that nothing is bigger than playing a World Cup in front of home fans and assured that the squad will focus on enjoying the game without adding unnecessary pressure. Speaking ahead of the match against Sri Lanka, Harmanpreet said this is her fifth ODI World Cup and the chance to play in India makes it even more special. She expressed hope that the team would finally lift the World Cup and make the nation proud.

