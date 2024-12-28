Snowstorm Chaos: Mahindra Thar Skids Near Atal Tunnel, Driver Escapes Unscathed

Himachal Pradesh is facing severe disruptions due to heavy snowfall, with vehicles skidding on icy roads in Manali and Solang Valley. Thousands of tourists were stranded, and over 200 roads, including national highways, were closed. The Kullu police launched a large-scale rescue operation to assist travelers in the region.

Himachal Pradesh is experiencing a blanket of heavy snowfall this month, transforming the state into a picturesque winter wonderland. However, this natural beauty has come with its challenges, particularly for locals and tourists navigating icy mountain roads. The recent snowfall has caused widespread disruption, with vehicles skidding out of control on the slippery roads.

One alarming incident in Manali, Himachal Pradesh, was captured in a video that quickly went viral. The footage shows a small truck losing traction on the icy road and slipping toward Solang Valley. As snow fell heavily, the driver of the truck jumped out just in time, narrowly avoiding a potentially fatal fall. Initially, he tried to stop the vehicle but was unable to maintain his footing on the slippery surface. Within seconds, the truck plunged into the valley below.

TAKE A LOOK AT THIS VIDEO:

“Life threatening moment”: Driver jumps from moving car to escape icy road danger near Atal Tunnel#Viral #ViralVideo #AtalTunnel pic.twitter.com/PTgjCQk0GK — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) December 16, 2024

This was not an isolated case. Earlier this month, a similar incident occurred near the Atal Tunnel, a vital passage that connects Manali to the Lahaul-Spiti Valley. A Mahindra Thar also skidded off the snow-covered road. Fortunately, the driver was able to escape by jumping out of the moving vehicle before it veered off course.

The ongoing snowfall has caused further chaos in the region. Manali, Solang, and other parts of Himachal Pradesh have been hit by yet another fresh spell of heavy snow this week. This has left approximately 1,000 vehicles stuck between Solang and Atal Tunnel for hours. Kullu police have been working tirelessly to rescue the tourists and local travelers caught in this ordeal. “Due to fresh snowfall, about 1,000 tourists and other vehicles were stuck in Solang Nala. There were about 5,000 tourists in these vehicles. The vehicles and tourists have been rescued by Kullu Police and taken to safe places. The rescue operation is still going on,” stated a post by the police on X.

In addition to the stranded vehicles, over 200 roads have been closed due to the severe weather conditions. Among these, 123 roads are in Shimla, 36 in Lahaul-Spiti, and 25 in Kullu. The closures, including three national highways, have caused significant disruptions in travel across the state. On top of this, more than 170 transformers have been affected, causing power outages throughout Himachal Pradesh.

The situation in Himachal Pradesh highlights the dangers that come with heavy snowfall and icy roads, with locals and tourists alike facing the brunt of nature’s fury. While rescue efforts continue, the state remains on high alert as snow and icy conditions persist.

ALSO READ: Snow-Coated Kashmir! Fresh Showfall Impacts Flights, Rail, and Road Services