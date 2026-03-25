LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump caught on camera Iran US War dhurandhar 2 Akash Deep Ali Larijani china Hongkong Police delhi cm Bushra Bibi Badshah food delivery cost India donald trump caught on camera Iran US War dhurandhar 2 Akash Deep Ali Larijani china Hongkong Police delhi cm Bushra Bibi Badshah food delivery cost India donald trump caught on camera Iran US War dhurandhar 2 Akash Deep Ali Larijani china Hongkong Police delhi cm Bushra Bibi Badshah food delivery cost India donald trump caught on camera Iran US War dhurandhar 2 Akash Deep Ali Larijani china Hongkong Police delhi cm Bushra Bibi Badshah food delivery cost India
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump caught on camera Iran US War dhurandhar 2 Akash Deep Ali Larijani china Hongkong Police delhi cm Bushra Bibi Badshah food delivery cost India donald trump caught on camera Iran US War dhurandhar 2 Akash Deep Ali Larijani china Hongkong Police delhi cm Bushra Bibi Badshah food delivery cost India donald trump caught on camera Iran US War dhurandhar 2 Akash Deep Ali Larijani china Hongkong Police delhi cm Bushra Bibi Badshah food delivery cost India donald trump caught on camera Iran US War dhurandhar 2 Akash Deep Ali Larijani china Hongkong Police delhi cm Bushra Bibi Badshah food delivery cost India
LIVE TV
Home > India News > Sonia Gandhi Admitted To Delhi’s Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Condition Under Close Observation, No Serious Issue Indicated Yet

Sonia Gandhi Admitted To Delhi’s Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Condition Under Close Observation, No Serious Issue Indicated Yet

Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi has been admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi and is under observation.

Sonia Gandhi Hospitalised (Image: X)
Sonia Gandhi Hospitalised (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: March 25, 2026 01:19:57 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Sonia Gandhi Admitted To Delhi’s Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Condition Under Close Observation, No Serious Issue Indicated Yet

Sonia Gandhi, a senior Congress leader, has been taken to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, New Delhi where reports say her condition is currently being monitored closely.

There are conflicting reports about why she is at the hospital, with the actual reason not being made available to the public through any official sources. One report cites that she is under observation and her health is being closely watched.

Sonia Gandhi’s health sparks concern among party and workers

Developments regarding Sonia Gandhi’s health have caused worry for both supporters and congress leaders due to her age and some past health difficulties; however, there have not been any indications that there is a major medical problem nor has the hospital released a detailed bulletin about her condition.

You Might Be Interested In

Furthermore, this is not the first time that Sonia Gandhi has been admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. In the past, she has been treated there for various illnesses but doctors have always said that she has been stable and has responded well to treatment.

Sonia Gandhi’s health stable according to doctors

Hospital Authorities have previously indicated that “her condition was absolutely stable”, and she responded to treatment, but will remain under observation for precautionary reasons.

Currently, sources report that her current hospitalization is similarly being managed with great caution and monitored by her doctors. A discharge plan has not been provided; therefore, leadership will be providing additional information to the public via an updated medical release.

Sonia Gandhi is an important part of the Indian Political System.

Gandhi has been a significant part of Indian Politics for several decades and, as a Senior Leader in Indian political parties has decreased the number of public appearances, but is still involved and active in Party Events.

Additionally, other Party Leaders are following her condition; therefore, it is likely that additional information will follow once the doctors have provided another medical update to the public.

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-3

RELATED News

Foreign Travel Insurance Guide: A List of Vital Documents for Immigration and Customs This Vacation Season

Who Is Asiya Andrabi? Kashmiri Separatist And Founder Of Banned Terror Organisation Dukhtaran-e-Millat Gets Life Term In UAPA Case After Delhi Court Conviction

Harish Rana, First Person In India To Be Allowed Passive Euthanasia By SC In Landmark Ruling, Dies After 13 Years In Coma At Delhi’s AIIMS

Gujarat Tables UCC Bill 2026: What It Means, Are Live-In Relationships Legal Now And What Major Changes It Brings For Couples And Personal Laws?

Landmark Verdict: Supreme Court Flags Bias Against Women Officers In Armed Forces, Orders Pension, Expands Permanent Commission

LATEST NEWS

‘They Gave Us A Present’: Donald Trump Claims Iran’s ‘Very Big’ Oil Concession While Confirming Active Negotiations Over Strait Of Hormuz

Who Was Harshil Kalia? 30-Year-Old Jaipur Actor Killed After Car Crashes Into Divider, Incident Caught On Camera

What Are Iran’s Truce Demands? Breaking Down Tehran’s Key Conditions For Peace With US As Donald Trump Claims ‘Productive’ Talks

Hyderabad Fuel Chaos: Rumours Trigger Long Queues, Petrol Pumps Run Dry And Premium Sales Surge – Watch

Why Pakistan Is Panicking In The US-Iran Conflict: From Saudi Defence Pact To Strait Of Hormuz Threats And Risk Of Being Dragged Into War; Everything Explained

Global Conflicts & Travel: Why Spiritual Journeys Like Char Dham Yatra Matter Today

Josh Hazlewood’s RCB Return on The Cards? Cricket Australia Clearance Pending Ahead of IPL 2026

Brent Crude Oil Price Today: Oil Prices Jump Again, Go Above $100 A Barrel Despite Trump Pausing Iran Strikes

Amid Dhurandhar 2 Success, Ranveer Singh Faces Heat Over Kantara Mimicry; Set To Apologise In Court Over Daiva Scene- What Triggered The Massive Backlash?

RCB Sold? Aditya Birla–David Blitzer Consortium Leads Multi-Billion Dollar Buyout Ahead of IPL 2026 — Report

Sonia Gandhi Admitted To Delhi’s Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Condition Under Close Observation, No Serious Issue Indicated Yet

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Sonia Gandhi Admitted To Delhi’s Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Condition Under Close Observation, No Serious Issue Indicated Yet

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Sonia Gandhi Admitted To Delhi’s Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Condition Under Close Observation, No Serious Issue Indicated Yet
Sonia Gandhi Admitted To Delhi’s Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Condition Under Close Observation, No Serious Issue Indicated Yet
Sonia Gandhi Admitted To Delhi’s Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Condition Under Close Observation, No Serious Issue Indicated Yet
Sonia Gandhi Admitted To Delhi’s Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Condition Under Close Observation, No Serious Issue Indicated Yet

QUICK LINKS