LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ai news latest viral news Afghanistan news google doodle Hwasong-20 Missile donald trump Bira 91 Diwali 2025 ai news latest viral news Afghanistan news google doodle Hwasong-20 Missile donald trump Bira 91 Diwali 2025 ai news latest viral news Afghanistan news google doodle Hwasong-20 Missile donald trump Bira 91 Diwali 2025 ai news latest viral news Afghanistan news google doodle Hwasong-20 Missile donald trump Bira 91 Diwali 2025
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ai news latest viral news Afghanistan news google doodle Hwasong-20 Missile donald trump Bira 91 Diwali 2025 ai news latest viral news Afghanistan news google doodle Hwasong-20 Missile donald trump Bira 91 Diwali 2025 ai news latest viral news Afghanistan news google doodle Hwasong-20 Missile donald trump Bira 91 Diwali 2025 ai news latest viral news Afghanistan news google doodle Hwasong-20 Missile donald trump Bira 91 Diwali 2025
LIVE TV
Home > India > Sonia Gandhi Writes To Late IPS Officer’s Wife Amneet Kumar, Says Suicide Deeply Shocking, Painful

Sonia Gandhi Writes To Late IPS Officer’s Wife Amneet Kumar, Says Suicide Deeply Shocking, Painful

Sonia Gandhi expressed deep sorrow over the suicide of Haryana ADGP Y Puran Kumar, calling it “shocking and painful.” Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Kharge, and Surjewala condemned the caste-based discrimination he faced and demanded justice for the Dalit IPS officer and his family.

Sonia Gandhi ( Photo: Britannica)
Sonia Gandhi ( Photo: Britannica)

Published By: Anand Singh
Last updated: October 11, 2025 18:13:24 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Sonia Gandhi Writes To Late IPS Officer’s Wife Amneet Kumar, Says Suicide Deeply Shocking, Painful

Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Saturday wrote a condolence letter to Amneet P Kumar, wife of late Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, who died by suicide citing prolonged caste-based discrimination by senior cops of the state and dubbed the suicide as “shocking and deeply painful”.

In her letter to Amneet Kumar, Sonia Gandhi said, “The news of the tragic death of your husband, senior IPS officer, Y. Puran Kumar, is both shocking and deeply saddening. My heartfelt condolences to you and your entire family during this time of immense difficulty.”

“The passing away of Y Puran Kumar reveals that even the highest-level officers can be denied social justice on account of the discriminatory attitude and the preconceived notions of the powers that be,” she said.

“Crores of Indians stand with you in your fight for justice,” she said. 

Earlier, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi had also condemned Puran Kumar’s suicide. 

Even Randeep Songh Surjewala on Saturday paid tribute to the late ADGP Y. Puran Kumar. 

Speaking to the media, Surjewala, who is also Congress General Secretary said, “The forced suicide of Haryana’s ADGP Y. Puran Kumar has shaken the soul of the entire society and the nation.If such a senior officer in Haryana cannot get justice, then who will?”

The Congress leader said that such a person who is himself posted as IG, holds the rank of ADGP, graduated from IIM Ahmedabad, joined IPS with higher marks than IAS, his wife is a senior IAS officer-if he cannot get justice, then what will happen to ordinary Dalits and the poor, how will they get justice.

Firing salvos at the BJP-led state government, Surjewala questioned, “What are the conditions in Haryana state? Can you imagine? What is the reason that an officer of ADGP rank cannot visit the temple in a police station for darshan? What is the reason that a Dalit officer of ADGP rank is not granted leave to go home on his father’s death?What is the reason that due to systemic and caste-based discrimination, a Dalit ADGP has to be forced to take the extreme step and become a victim of suicide for raising his voice?”

He said that these are the questions that are in everyone’s mind.

“What happened today has crossed all limits. Without informing the family, without asking, the body of Puran Kumar was taken from 16 Sector Hospital to PGI, the family was not even allowed to have darshan-why? This is a crime, the Congress leader asserted. 

“When such inhuman treatment is meted out openly to Dalits and the poor, and especially to Dalit colleagues who have reached the highest positions, then understand what the system of governance and government is like-can you imagine? At least now, let justice be served,” he added.

ALSO READ: Rohtak SP Narendra Bijarniya Sacked After Haryana IPS Officer Puran Kumar’s Suicide Triggers FIRs, Protests, And Political Outrage

First published on: Oct 11, 2025 6:13 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Amneet P Kumarsonia gandhiY Puran Kumar

RELATED News

Controversial BJP Leader Raja Singh Faces Fresh Legal Heat Over Alleged Hate Speeches And Provocative Remarks
Why Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi Visited Darul Uloom Deoband In India, Afghanistan-Deoband Connection Explained
Google Doodle Goes Gourmet: Idli, South India’s Beloved Staple, Takes Over Homepage, Here Is Why
Viral Video: Delhi Women Smoke Hookah While Applying Mehndi To Celebrate Karwa Chauth
This Diwali, Delhi-NCR To Go With ‘Green Crackers’? What Are They, Check Risks And Concerns Involved

LATEST NEWS

International Solar Alliance to host the Eighth Session of the ISA Assembly from 27-30 October in India
Disgusting Act Caught On Cam: Did An Australian Woman Pee In An Udaipur Lake With Her Pants Down In Open? Here’s The Truth
Sonia Gandhi Writes To Late IPS Officer’s Wife Amneet Kumar, Says Suicide Deeply Shocking, Painful
Who Was Gurmeet Maan? Punjabi Folk Singer Dies Days After Rajvir Jawanda’s Tragic Death
How Much Did Rashmika Mandanna’s Engagement Ring Cost? Actress Flaunts Massive Diamond In New Video- Watch!
29th FAIR Conference 2025 in Mumbai Highlights Global Collaboration for Resilient Insurance Growth
ICC Set To ‘Erase’ Mohsin Naqvi Over Asia Cup 2025 Trophy Controversy
This Diwali, Delhi-NCR To Go With ‘Green Crackers’? What Are They, Check Risks And Concerns Involved
Big Tension For South Korea, US & Japan, Kim Jong Un’s North Korea Unveils This Deadly Ballistic Missile, Has This Connection With Russia, Range Is…,
BRIEF-Theon Says Co. Plans To Acquire 9.8% Stake In Exosens
Sonia Gandhi Writes To Late IPS Officer’s Wife Amneet Kumar, Says Suicide Deeply Shocking, Painful

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Sonia Gandhi Writes To Late IPS Officer’s Wife Amneet Kumar, Says Suicide Deeply Shocking, Painful

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Sonia Gandhi Writes To Late IPS Officer’s Wife Amneet Kumar, Says Suicide Deeply Shocking, Painful
Sonia Gandhi Writes To Late IPS Officer’s Wife Amneet Kumar, Says Suicide Deeply Shocking, Painful
Sonia Gandhi Writes To Late IPS Officer’s Wife Amneet Kumar, Says Suicide Deeply Shocking, Painful
Sonia Gandhi Writes To Late IPS Officer’s Wife Amneet Kumar, Says Suicide Deeply Shocking, Painful

QUICK LINKS