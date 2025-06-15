Southwest Monsoon To Advance Further Across India: Relief From Heat, Rain Alerts Issued

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has projected significant monsoon progress over the next 24 hours, with the southwest monsoon set to move further into Gujarat, Vidarbha, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh. Over the following three days, it is likely to expand into parts of West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, and East Uttar Pradesh, bringing much-needed rainfall and weather relief across large swathes of the country.

The monsoon, which is essential for kharif crop sowing, has already made its way through the southern states, the northeastern region, and select areas of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha. With its impending expansion, the agricultural heartland of India could soon benefit from increased precipitation.

Northwest India Braces for Cool Relief After Intense Heatwave

In what comes as a major respite, northwest India struggling under an intense heatwave is expected to witness a drop in maximum temperatures by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius in the next 24 hours. The mercury had soared to dangerous levels recently, with Churu in Rajasthan recording a scorching 46.5°C on Saturday.

Parts of East Uttar Pradesh, North Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Bihar, and Madhya Pradesh have been consistently experiencing temperatures between 42°C and 46°C. However, according to the IMD, a marginal yet steady dip in daytime temperatures is expected across central India in the coming five days starting with little change and gradually falling by 2 to 4 degrees Celsius.

Rainfall to Intensify Across Western India; Fishermen Warned

Between June 15 and 17, light to moderate rainfall is forecast across most parts of Gujarat, accompanied by thunderstorms, gusty winds, and lightning. The IMD further warns of isolated heavy rainfall events from June 15 to 21 across Saurashtra, Kutch, Madhya Maharashtra, and particularly Konkan and Goa, where more than 20 cm of rain could fall in a single day on June 15 and 16.

Amid intense rainfall and strong wind conditions, the IMD has advised fishermen to avoid venturing into the Arabian Sea between June 15 and 20. Dangerous sea conditions are expected near Somalia, Oman, Yemen, the Comorin area, Konkan, Goa, Karnataka, Kerala, Lakshadweep, and the Maldives. The east-central and southeast Arabian Sea, along with the entire Gujarat coastline, are also expected to be treacherous.

Widespread Rain Forecast Across Eastern and Central India

Eastern and central Indian states are likely to witness active monsoon conditions from June 15 to 20. Light to moderate rainfall is expected across Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, Gangetic West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim.

The IMD has cautioned about potential thundersqualls, especially in Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh between June 15 and 16, warning of intense lightning, gusty winds, and short bursts of heavy rain.

Rain, Thunderstorms Predicted in Northwest India This Week

Northwest India, apart from getting heatwave relief, is expected to receive light to moderate rainfall from June 15 to 21. Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds are likely across Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan. Isolated heavy rain is also anticipated over western Uttar Pradesh and parts of Uttarakhand and Haryana during the same period.

These rainfall patterns are critical for replenishing water resources and supporting ongoing agricultural activities in rain-fed regions.

As the southwest monsoon strengthens its hold over the Indian subcontinent, large parts of the country are preparing for both relief and risk. From cooling temperatures in the north to flood alerts in the west and storm warnings along the coast, the weather developments in the coming days will be closely watched by farmers, fishermen, and local authorities alike.

Citizens are advised to follow IMD updates regularly, especially those residing in vulnerable coastal and flood-prone regions, and take necessary precautions to stay safe during this active monsoon phase.

