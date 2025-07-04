Spy Planes & Minesweepers: Modi Govt Approves Mega Rs1 Lakh Crore Defence Deal to Boost India’s Military Power

Live Tv
India's Defence Ministry has approved a Rs 1 lakh crore procurement to boost military strength, including spy planes, minesweepers, Arjun tanks, drones, and missile systems. With 98% sourced from Indian firms, the move accelerates 'Aatmanirbharta' in defence manufacturing.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last Updated: July 4, 2025 16:13:47 IST

In a path-breaking move to boost India’s military power, Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has approved defence buys worth Rs 1 lakh crore. They include sophisticated spy aircraft, top-of-the-line minesweepers and other vital equipment to bolster India’s combat capability in the air, sea, and land. The historic change is a reflection of the Modi government’s intent to aggressively move towards ‘Aatmanirbharta in Defence’ (independence in defence manufacturing) with a large portion of procurement set aside for Indian industry.

 

Key Defence Assets Cleared for Procurement

  • Spy Planes (AEW&C Systems): Airborne Early Warning and Control Systems will be mounted on Embraer aircraft to improve surveillance, intelligence, and quick response capabilities.

  • Minesweepers for Indian Navy: Years from now, the Navy will at last have current minesweepers, essential in clearing naval mines and defending sea lanes.

  • Arjun MK-1A Tanks: Indian Army to be modernized, indigenously produced Arjun tanks, boosting firepower on the ground.

  • Missile Systems & Drones: Tactical systems to improve border security and advanced UAVs for real-time battlefield monitoring have also been approved.

Boost to ‘Make in India’ & Indigenous Manufacturing

  • 98% of the total procurement will be sourced from Indian companies—an enormous boost for domestic defence manufacturers.

  • Public sector undertakings like Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and private players will play a major role in the manufacturing.

  • Indigenous radar systems, communication networks, and armaments will reduce India’s reliance on foreign imports and enhance defence export potential.

This Rs 1 lakh crore approval marks one of the biggest defence procurement decisions in recent years, sending a strong signal to India’s adversaries and showcasing the country’s intent to become a self-reliant global military power. With this move, India is not just buying defence systems—it is building them, ensuring that the future of warfare is both Made in India and Made for India.

