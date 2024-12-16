Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, December 16, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

‘Sri Lanka Won’t Be Used Against Indian Security Interests’, Dissanayake Assures PM Modi After Meeting

Sri Lankan President, Anura Kumara Dissanayake met with PM Narendra Modi today as part of his three day visit to India. During the meeting, Dissanayake has given his reassurance that Sri Lankan territory won't be used for anti-India activities.

‘Sri Lanka Won’t Be Used Against Indian Security Interests’, Dissanayake Assures PM Modi After Meeting

Sri Lankan President, Anura Kumara Dissanayake met with PM Narendra Modi today as part of his three day visit to India. During the meeting, Dissanayake has given his reassurance that Sri Lankan territory won’t be used for anti-India activities.

“It is a privilege to visit India on my first overseas trip as president and I am grateful to PM Narendra Modi for supporting Sri Lanka during the economic crisis and for aiding debt restructuring. We discussed trade, defence, energy, BRICS, UNCLCS, and stopping illegal fishing during our meeting today. I invited PM Modi to visit Sri Lanka and assured India that Sri Lanka’s territory would not be used against India’s security interests,” tweeted Dissanayake.

PM Modi said that the two countries will soon finalise a defence cooperation agreement. “Colombo Security Conclave is an important platform for regional peace, security and development,” added PM Modi.

An article in the Observer Research Foundation (ORF) said earlier that Sri Lanka is likely to maintain a balance in ties between India and China due to the current economic and geopolitical scenario.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has urged the EAM S Jaishankar to raise the issue of arresting of Indian fishermen.

ALSO READ: Priyanka Gandhi Alleges Removal Of Iconic 1971 Pakistan Surrender Photo From Army HQ

Filed under

Anura Kumara Dissanayake INDIA SRI LANKA RELATION PM Narendra Modi Sri Lankan President

Advertisement

Also Read

Bashar Al-Assad Speaks Out: Why He Refused To Step Down Amid Rebel Offensive And Drone Attacks

Bashar Al-Assad Speaks Out: Why He Refused To Step Down Amid Rebel Offensive And Drone...

The White Lotus New Trailer: What Role Will BLACKPINK’s Lisa Play In Season 3?

The White Lotus New Trailer: What Role Will BLACKPINK’s Lisa Play In Season 3?

Who’s Wealthier: Prince Harry Or Prince William? A Look At Their Net Worth

Who’s Wealthier: Prince Harry Or Prince William? A Look At Their Net Worth

Chancellor Scholz Loses Confidence Vote, Calls For Snap Election On February 23

Chancellor Scholz Loses Confidence Vote, Calls For Snap Election On February 23

10,000 Trains, No More Level Crossings: How Prayagraj’s Infrastructure Will Shine During Mahakumbh 2025

10,000 Trains, No More Level Crossings: How Prayagraj’s Infrastructure Will Shine During Mahakumbh 2025

Entertainment

The White Lotus New Trailer: What Role Will BLACKPINK’s Lisa Play In Season 3?

The White Lotus New Trailer: What Role Will BLACKPINK’s Lisa Play In Season 3?

How Old Will David Corenswet’s Superman Be In James Gunn’s Superman: Legacy?

How Old Will David Corenswet’s Superman Be In James Gunn’s Superman: Legacy?

Diljit Dosanjh’s Shocking Statement: No More Concerts In India Due To This Reason

Diljit Dosanjh’s Shocking Statement: No More Concerts In India Due To This Reason

Pushpa 2 OTT Release: Netflix Bags Rights For ‘This Price’ – What Makes It A Global Hit?

Pushpa 2 OTT Release: Netflix Bags Rights For ‘This Price’ – What Makes It A

‘Kini Vaar Prove Kariye That…’: Diljit Dosanjh Post For Critics On India Flag

‘Kini Vaar Prove Kariye That…’: Diljit Dosanjh Post For Critics On India Flag

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can SAVE With These Secret Tips

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox