‘Sri Lanka Won’t Be Used Against Indian Security Interests’, Dissanayake Assures PM Modi After Meeting

Sri Lankan President, Anura Kumara Dissanayake met with PM Narendra Modi today as part of his three day visit to India. During the meeting, Dissanayake has given his reassurance that Sri Lankan territory won't be used for anti-India activities.

“It is a privilege to visit India on my first overseas trip as president and I am grateful to PM Narendra Modi for supporting Sri Lanka during the economic crisis and for aiding debt restructuring. We discussed trade, defence, energy, BRICS, UNCLCS, and stopping illegal fishing during our meeting today. I invited PM Modi to visit Sri Lanka and assured India that Sri Lanka’s territory would not be used against India’s security interests,” tweeted Dissanayake.

PM Modi said that the two countries will soon finalise a defence cooperation agreement. “Colombo Security Conclave is an important platform for regional peace, security and development,” added PM Modi.

An article in the Observer Research Foundation (ORF) said earlier that Sri Lanka is likely to maintain a balance in ties between India and China due to the current economic and geopolitical scenario.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has urged the EAM S Jaishankar to raise the issue of arresting of Indian fishermen.

