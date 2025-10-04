LIVE TV
Home > India > Srinagar Police Attaches Property Worth Rs.2 Crore Belonging To Designated Terrorist Sajad Gul's Family

Srinagar Police Attaches Property Worth Rs.2 Crore Belonging To Designated Terrorist Sajad Gul’s Family

Srinagar Police on Saturday attached a high-value property linked to designated terrorist Sajad Ahmad Sheikh alias Sajad Gul. This development marks another step in Srinagar Police’s intensified crackdown on the assets of terrorists, overground workers, and sympathisers.

Published By: Ashiq Mir
Last updated: October 4, 2025 16:21:39 IST

In a decisive move aimed at crippling the ecosystem that sustains terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, the Srinagar Police on Saturday attached a high-value property linked to designated terrorist Sajad Ahmad Sheikh alias Sajad Gul. The three-storey residential house, constructed over 15 marlas of land and valued at approximately Rs.2 crore, is located at Rose Avenue, HMT in the Khushipora area of Srinagar.

The property, though officially registered in the name of Ghulam Mohammad Sheikh, the father of the terrorist, was found to have direct involvement and a stake from Sajad Gul himself. Verification from the Tehsildar Central, Shalteng, along with revenue records, confirmed the ownership and association of the property under Survey No. 43 min, Estate Khushipora.

The action was carried out under the provisions of Section 25 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and executed in connection with FIR No. 235/2022 registered at Police Station Parimpora. The FIR involves charges under Sections 13, 20, and 38 of UAPA, along with Sections 2 and 3 of the EIMCO Act.

Police stated that Sajad Gul, a known terror operative, has been actively involved in promoting and facilitating terrorism, including online radicalization, dissemination of anti-national content, and inciting public unrest through social media. He is also believed to have links with terror handlers operating from across the border.

The attachment was conducted in the presence of the concerned Executive Magistrate, ensuring all legal formalities were followed during the process.

“This is part of a broader strategy to choke the financial and logistical support to terror operatives and their sponsors,” a senior police official said. “No one associated with terrorism, directly or indirectly, will be spared.”

This development marks another step in Srinagar Police’s intensified crackdown on the assets of terrorists, overground workers, and sympathizers. The department reaffirmed its resolve to uphold the rule of law and maintain public peace and order.

First published on: Oct 4, 2025 4:20 PM IST
QUICK LINKS