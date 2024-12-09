Home
Monday, December 9, 2024
Steep Decline In Temperature In Delhi, To Go Down To 6 Degree Celsius

Delhi and surrounding regions are gearing up for a chilly week ahead, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting a significant drop in temperatures.

The national capital, which experienced its coldest morning of the season on Saturday, is expected to see minimum temperatures fall to around 6°C in the coming days. The IMD has predicted maximum and minimum temperatures in Delhi to hover at 25°C and 6°C, respectively, throughout the week.

On Sunday, Delhi recorded its second-lowest daytime temperature of the season at 23.7°C, slightly above the lowest recorded maximum of 23.5°C on November 18.

Cold Wave Warnings for Northern States

Cold wave-like conditions are also anticipated in parts of Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh until December 14. Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh witnessed its first snowfall of the season, with Shimla and nearby tourist spots like Kufri and Fagu blanketed in snow last night.

Air Quality Remains a Concern

Even as the city braces for colder weather, Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘poor’ category on Monday morning. The Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 212, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

An AQI in the range of 201-300 is classified as “poor,” indicating potential discomfort for sensitive individuals and those with pre-existing respiratory issues. Residents are advised to take necessary precautions while venturing outdoors.

The combination of falling temperatures and poor air quality highlights the need for residents to stay prepared for the seasonal challenges ahead.

