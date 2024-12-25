Home
Wednesday, December 25, 2024
“Structures Inside Mehrauli Archaeological Park Bear Religious Significance”: ASI Tells SC

The Archaeological Survey of India has informed the Supreme Court that two structures inside the Mehrauli Archaeological Park in Delhi hold religious significance, with Muslim devotees visiting the Ashiq Allah Dargah and Chillagah of Baba Farid daily.

The ASI, in a report submitted to the court, noted that the inscription on the tomb of Shaikh Shahibuddin (Ashiq Allah) dates the structure to 1317 AD.

ASI highlighted that the tomb is located near the citadel of Prithviraj Chauhan and falls within the 200-meter regulated zone defined by the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act.

As a result, any repair, renovation, or construction requires prior approval from the competent authority. The ASI also raised concerns that the structural modifications made for restoration and conservation have impacted the historicity of the site.

The report further described how the structures are frequently visited by devotees. They light lamps at the Ashiq Dargah to fulfill wishes and visit Chillagah for spiritual purification, emphasizing the religious and cultural significance of these sites for the local community.

The Supreme Court heard a petition by Zameer Ahmed Jumlana, who sought protection for these centuries-old religious structures from demolition plans by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA). Jumlana argued that the DDA’s plans to remove encroachments had not considered the historical and religious importance of the structures.

Jumlana challenged a February 8 order by the Delhi High Court, which allowed the Religious Committee led by Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena to review the matter.

Furthermore, he contended that the committee was not the appropriate forum for determining the antiquity of the structures.

Read More: PM Modi Accuses Congress Of Overlooking Ambedkar’s Contributions To Water Conservation

