Student Killed In Government University: Death Of 3rd Year Student Of Jadavpur University Raises Question On Late Night Party Inside The Campus

It seems that Bengal leaves no stone unturned to be on the headlines. In the latest development, a third-year student of Jadavpur University died after falling into a lake near Gate No. 4 of the campus on Thursday night (September 11). She was rescued from the water and rushed to KPC Hospital, but doctors declared her dead.

The incident has raised serious questions about campus safety and ongoing late-night events. Her parents have also accused the university of negligence. Police registered a case of unnatural death, and the body has been sent to Kantapukur morgue for autopsy.

Another de@th of a student in Jadavpur University under mysterious circumstances. This time a third year undergrad student was found dead near a pond during a programme of SFI.

In 2023, a 17 year old student was found dead following severe ragging, that too by ex-student.

Are Campus Holding Late Night Parties?

The Drama Club organized a cultural program in the university parking lot on Thursday evening. The student, a resident of Nimta, had come to watch the event. Around 9:55 pm, she went to the toilet but somehow reached the lake on the opposite side.

She fell into the water during the program when loudspeakers were playing and big lights were turned off. Witnesses said no one noticed her fall or heard her screams. She floated for nearly 10 minutes before being rescued and rushed to the hospital, but doctors could not save her life.

Reports of Alcohol Party Inside Campus

Police sources revealed that liquor bottles were recovered from the spot after the incident. This has raised questions about whether a drinking party was going on inside the university.

Investigators are trying to determine if the deceased student had consumed alcohol. Many also questioned why cultural activities, including a Baul song program, were allowed after 10 pm. The event was stopped immediately after the student’s rescue at 10:05 pm. The ambulance reached KPC Hospital at 10:26 pm, but the student had already died by then.

STORY | Jadavpur University female student found unconscious in campus, dies A female student of Jadavpur University (JU) was declared dead after being rushed to a nearby hospital in unconscious state on Thursday night, a senior university official said.

Security Concerns at Jadavpur University

The incident took place near the security guards’ quarters, sparking fresh concerns about surveillance on campus. CCTV cameras are installed but face outward, leaving internal areas uncovered. The decision to install CCTV across the campus has not yet been implemented. Parents and students have asked why the administration ignored previous warnings. Police are questioning those who pulled the student from the water to gather details about her condition and whether she was alive when rescued. Officers are also checking if anyone saw her fall.

Well, one must know that this is not the first time that such incidents have been witnessed. Earlier, a student drowned during student elections, raising alarms about campus safety. Complaints of late-night alcohol parties on university premises have been frequent. The Narcotics Bureau also conducted a raid in the past, but the problem persisted.

