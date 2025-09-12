Landslide In Sikkim: Four Dead, Three Missing In The Disaster

A massive landslide struck Yangthang Constituency in West Sikkim late Thursday night, leaving at least four people dead and three missing. Sikkim Police confirmed the incident and released a video showing officers holding ropes for support while standing in fast-moving, turbulent floodwaters.

The heavy rainfall triggered multiple slides across the region, cutting off access to several villages. Officials said the landslide caused severe damage to houses, roads, and farmland. Rescue teams rushed to the affected areas overnight and began search and evacuation operations despite challenging weather conditions.

Police and Villagers Carry Out Rescue Operations

Rescue operations continued through the night as Sikkim Police worked with local villagers and SSB personnel. Officials managed to evacuate two injured women from the affected region by building a temporary bridge using tree logs over the flooded Hume River.

A video shared by police shows teams carefully assisting victims across strong floodwaters. Despite the difficult terrain, emergency teams coordinated effectively to save lives. Authorities also said that many families had been shifted to safer locations to prevent further casualties. Search operations remain active to locate the missing persons.

Injured Woman Succumbs to Injuries

Officials confirmed that one of the injured women died during treatment at a nearby hospital. The other woman, who sustained serious injuries, remains in critical condition and is undergoing medical care. Police identified the deceased as 45-year-old Bishnu Maya Portel from Thangshing village in Gyalshing district. Her house was struck directly by a landslide, which caused fatal injuries.

Medical teams have been deployed across the affected areas to assist survivors, while disaster response units continue monitoring vulnerable regions. Authorities also warned residents to stay alert as rain continues.

Sikkim Police issued an alert warning of the possibility of more landslides if heavy rainfall continues. Officials confirmed that road connectivity in multiple parts of West Sikkim has been disrupted, making rescue operations difficult. The administration has deployed additional teams with equipment to clear blocked routes and provide relief to stranded villagers.

