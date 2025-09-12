LIVE TV
Home > India > Indian Man In Texas Beheaded Over Argument On Washing Machine, Accused Detained

Indian Man In Texas Beheaded Over Argument On Washing Machine, Accused Detained

An Indian national, Chandra Nagamallaiah, was brutally killed with a machete at a Dallas motel after a dispute with his employee. Dallas Police arrested accused Yordanis Cobos-Martinez and charged him with capital murder.

Published: September 12, 2025 07:52:28 IST

The Consulate General of India in Houston expressed deep grief over the brutal killing of Indian national Chandra Nagamallaiah in Dallas, Texas. Officials said they are in close contact with his family and providing all possible assistance.

In a statement on social media, the consulate confirmed that Dallas Police arrested the accused and assured that they are following up on the matter closely. The tragic incident has shocked the Indian community in the United States, with many calling for strict action and a speedy trial in the case.

Argument Over Washing Machine Led To Attack

According to reports, the incident happened at a motel where Nagamallaiah worked as a manager. A witness told investigators that she and the accused, Yordanis Cobos-Martinez, were cleaning a room when Nagamallaiah instructed him not to use a broken washing machine.

The accused, however, became upset because the victim asked the witness to translate instead of speaking to him directly. This disagreement quickly escalated. Witnesses said Cobos-Martinez, aged 37, then picked up a machete and attacked Nagamallaiah multiple times inside the motel premises.

Victim Tried To Escape During Assault

After the attack began, Nagamallaiah attempted to run toward the front office through the parking lot to save himself. Cobos-Martinez reportedly chased him with the machete and continued the assault.

During this violent sequence, Nagamallaiah’s wife and son, who were present at the motel, came out and tried to intervene. Eyewitness accounts stated that the accused pushed them away and continued attacking the victim. The shocking incident unfolded in full public view, leaving residents and staff members in panic as they witnessed the assault.

Brutal Murder Captured In Viral Video

Reports revealed that after stabbing Nagamallaiah, the accused carried out a brutal act by severing the victim’s head. Witnesses said Cobos-Martinez then kicked the head and carried it to a dumpster nearby.

A video clip of the incident has gone viral on social media, showing the accused picking up the head and walking away. Authorities confirmed that the evidence has been collected for investigation. The incident has raised concerns about workplace safety and security, especially in public facilities such as motels where multiple staff members are employed.

Police Arrest Accused And File Case

Dallas Police acted quickly and arrested Cobos-Martinez soon after the incident. He has been charged with capital murder of 50-year-old Nagamallaiah. Investigators are now reviewing witness statements, security footage, and other evidence to prepare a strong case.

Authorities confirmed that the accused remains in police custody as the investigation continues. Local media reported that the victim’s family members are receiving assistance, while Indian officials remain in constant touch with American authorities to ensure justice for Nagamallaiah.

Tags: Chandra NagamallaiahDALLASIndian beheaded in Texas

Indian Man In Texas Beheaded Over Argument On Washing Machine, Accused Detained

QUICK LINKS