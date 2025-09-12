How The Arrest Of J&K’s Lone AAP MLA Mehraj Malik Led To Fight Between A Husband And Wife?

Jammu and Kashmir’s lone Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Mehraj Malik has been detained under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) as per the reports but Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Legislative Assembly Secretariat on Monday (September 08, 2025) has denied endorsing any such act against Mr Malik. Many people are expressing their views on this arrest but no one could have ever imagined that this would lead to fight between a husband and a wife. The arrest of a MLA and that leads to quarrel between a couple? Puzzling right? We would not confuse you with anymore questions and would lead straightaway to the reason behind the fight.

What happened in the video?

In the a video of a Facebook live going viral, Fatima Farooq, former Block Development Council member (BDC) , can be seen getting agitated over Mehraj Malik’s detention and defends him in the video. Fatima said (originally in Hindi, translated to English), that everyone knows that she is against Mehraj Malik but today her conscieousness doesn’t allow her to sit at home. Fatima apologized to Deputy Commissioner for the derogatory words said by Mr Malik but didn’t supported the PSA on him.” reported PTI. At this moment, Fatima’s husband walked in and asked her, “Tu kya live kar rahi hai” (what are you doing online). This kickstarts a verbal disagreement between the couple. Watch the video shared on the Facebook.

What did J&K CM Omar Abdullah said about Mehraj Malik’s detention?

Sharing a video of the Greater Kashmir on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir wrote, “

There is no justification for detaining Mehraj Malik under PSA. He’s not a threat to “public safety” & using this discredited law to detain him is wrong. If the unelected government can use its powers against an elected representative like this then how does anyone expect the… https://t.co/W04Xe63vth — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) September 8, 2025

