LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump business news germany India Minorities Charlie Kirk ITR 2024-25 aisa-cup donald trump business news germany India Minorities Charlie Kirk ITR 2024-25 aisa-cup donald trump business news germany India Minorities Charlie Kirk ITR 2024-25 aisa-cup donald trump business news germany India Minorities Charlie Kirk ITR 2024-25 aisa-cup
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump business news germany India Minorities Charlie Kirk ITR 2024-25 aisa-cup donald trump business news germany India Minorities Charlie Kirk ITR 2024-25 aisa-cup donald trump business news germany India Minorities Charlie Kirk ITR 2024-25 aisa-cup donald trump business news germany India Minorities Charlie Kirk ITR 2024-25 aisa-cup
LIVE TV
Home > India > How The Arrest Of J&K’s Lone AAP MLA Mehraj Malik Led To Fight Between A Husband And Wife?

How The Arrest Of J&K’s Lone AAP MLA Mehraj Malik Led To Fight Between A Husband And Wife?

A video of the Facebook live is going viral on the social media in which Fatima Farooq, former Block Development Council member (BDC) and her husband can be seen fighting over Mehraj Malik's detention.

Doda MLA Mehraj Malik with AAP's National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann (Photo Credit- x.com/MehrajMalikAAP)
Doda MLA Mehraj Malik with AAP's National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann (Photo Credit- x.com/MehrajMalikAAP)

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Last updated: September 12, 2025 07:00:00 IST

Jammu and Kashmir’s lone Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Mehraj Malik has been detained under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) as per the reports but Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Legislative Assembly Secretariat on Monday (September 08, 2025) has denied endorsing any such act against Mr Malik. Many people are expressing their views on this arrest but no one could have ever imagined that this would lead to fight between a husband and a wife. The arrest of a MLA and that leads to quarrel between a couple? Puzzling right? We would not confuse you with anymore questions and would lead straightaway to the reason behind the fight. 

What happened in the video? 

In the a video of a Facebook live going viral, Fatima Farooq, former Block Development Council member (BDC) , can be seen getting agitated over Mehraj Malik’s detention and defends him in the video. Fatima said (originally in Hindi, translated to English), that everyone knows that she is against Mehraj Malik but today her conscieousness doesn’t allow her to sit at home. Fatima apologized to Deputy Commissioner for the derogatory words said by Mr Malik but didn’t supported the PSA on him.” reported PTI. At this moment, Fatima’s husband walked in and asked her, “Tu kya live kar rahi hai” (what are you doing online). This kickstarts a verbal disagreement between the couple. Watch the video shared on the Facebook. 

What did J&K CM Omar Abdullah said about Mehraj Malik’s detention?

Sharing a video of the Greater Kashmir on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir wrote, “

Also read: Doda MLA Mehraj Malik Detention Case: J&K Assembly Secretariat Denies Endorsing PSA Against Doda MLA

RELATED News

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy appeals railways for rapid road and rail connectivity between Hyderabad and Amaravati
UAE Deputy PM inaugurates first-ever overseas campus of the IIM Ahmedabad in Dubai
Chhattisgarh: Ten Maoist Cadres Including CPI (Maoist) Central Committee’s Sixth Member Neutralized
Harbhajan Singh says Punjab's situation is "very serious", highlights challenges of removing sand
Karnataka: Woman Dies After Her Two-Wheeler Allegedly Topples Over A Pothole

LATEST NEWS

Auto leaders hail GST cuts as boost for car buyers, see festive surge ahead
"Happy with batters": Hong Kong skipper Yasmin Murtaza following loss against Bangladesh
How The Arrest Of J&K’s Lone AAP MLA Mehraj Malik Led To Fight Between A Husband And Wife?
ITR Filing 2025: The Importance Of Meeting The Deadline For Small And Medium Enterprises
PM Modi and Mauritius PM agree to expand ties in health, tech and security
Amrutanjan Healthcare's Campaign Empowers India to Live Every Moment Free from Pain
"Extremely happy with the form I have been in": Sathiyan Gnanasekaran after winning UTT National Ranking Table Tennis Championship 2025 title
ITR Filing Deadline 2025: Why Real Estate Investors Must Act Fast For Tax Return?
"Italy does not forget": Giorgia Meloni remembers 9/11 victims, vows to continue fight against terrorism
FermionIC Design and Tata Electronics Partner to Deliver India's First 4-Channel X-Band Beamformer IC for Phased Array Radar Applications
How The Arrest Of J&K’s Lone AAP MLA Mehraj Malik Led To Fight Between A Husband And Wife?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

How The Arrest Of J&K’s Lone AAP MLA Mehraj Malik Led To Fight Between A Husband And Wife?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

How The Arrest Of J&K’s Lone AAP MLA Mehraj Malik Led To Fight Between A Husband And Wife?
How The Arrest Of J&K’s Lone AAP MLA Mehraj Malik Led To Fight Between A Husband And Wife?
How The Arrest Of J&K’s Lone AAP MLA Mehraj Malik Led To Fight Between A Husband And Wife?
How The Arrest Of J&K’s Lone AAP MLA Mehraj Malik Led To Fight Between A Husband And Wife?

QUICK LINKS