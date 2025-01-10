Supreme Court Issues Notice On Sambhal Well Dispute, Seeks UP Govt’s Status Report By Feb 21

Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain revealed that the Sambhal Mosque Committee has approached the Supreme Court seeking to maintain the status quo of a well located outside the Shahi Jama Masjid.

Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain revealed on Friday that the Sambhal Mosque Committee has approached the Supreme Court seeking to maintain the status quo of a well located outside the Shahi Jama Masjid.

Jain stated, “Today, the Sambhal Mosque Committee approached the Supreme Court requesting that the well outside the so-called mosque, the Shahi Jama Masjid, be preserved in its current state. We presented before the court that the well lies outside the mosque’s premises, and that rituals have been conducted at the well for centuries. However, these puja rituals were recently halted.”

Jain further clarified that the Supreme Court had issued a notice on the matter, directing the Uttar Pradesh government to file a status report before the next hearing on February 21. The Court also instructed private respondents to submit their counter affidavits.

Earlier, on Thursday, the Committee of Management of Shahi Jama Masjid, Sambhal, filed a petition with the Supreme Court, requesting the District Magistrate (DM) to ensure that the status quo of the well remains undisturbed. The committee urged the top court to prevent any action or investigation regarding the well and its use without prior permission from the court.

The mosque committee’s application highlighted the ongoing drive by the Sambhal District Administration to revive old temples and wells in the area. According to the committee, reports suggested that at least 32 unused temples had been revived and 19 wells identified for public use as part of this initiative.

The application raised concerns that these efforts included publicizing the religious significance of the well outside the mosque and promoting its use for public prayers.

The petition also mentioned that posters had been displayed around Sambhal, including near the mosque, indicating the locations of historical wells, with the mosque being referred to as a temple in these materials. The mosque committee is seeking the Supreme Court’s intervention to prevent the District Administration from taking further steps without legal approval, particularly in light of the religious and historical sensitivities surrounding the well.

The case continues to unfold as the Supreme Court is set to review the status report and counter affidavits before its next hearing.

