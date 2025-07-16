LIVE TV
Home > India > SC Rebukes SIT In Ali Khan Mahmudabad Case, Says Probe Must Stay Within Limits

SC Rebukes SIT In Ali Khan Mahmudabad Case, Says Probe Must Stay Within Limits

The Supreme Court criticized the SIT probing Prof. Ali Khan Mahmudabad’s social media posts, rejecting its plea for more time. It said the probe must focus only on two Facebook posts and directed the SIT to complete the investigation in four weeks.

Published By: Sambhav Sharma
Last Updated: July 16, 2025 16:40:26 IST

The Supreme Court on Wednesday pulled up the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing social media posts made by Professor Ali Khan Mahmudabad.

A bench of Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymala Bagchi question the direction of the investigation and observed: ‘You don’t need him, you need a dictionary.’

The bench rejected a request made by Additional Solicitor General of India (ASG) SV Raju for two months time for the SIT to complete its probe.

The Court emphasised that the scope of the investigation must be confined strictly to the content and language of two Facebook posts made by Professor Mahmudabad regarding the Pahalgam violence. 

The Court clarified that the professor is free to express himself through articles or social media posts, as long as he refrains from commenting on the ongoing case.

Rejecting a request made by Additional Solicitor General of India (ASG) SV Raju for more time, the court noted  that there is no further need for the SIT to summon Professor Mahmudabad.

The SIT to complete the investigation within four weeks, the bench noted.

Tags: Ali Khan MahmudabadAli Khan Mahmudabad Case

