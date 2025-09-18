Surat Set to Host TEDx Surat 2025, A Celebration of Ideas and Inspiration
Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 18, 2025 21:29:08 IST

Surat (Gujarat) [India], September 18: The city is now preparing to host TEDx Surat 2025, an annual fiesta of ideas, innovation, and inspiration. Backed by TED, the United States-based not-for-profit organisation, the conference has been organised in Surat since 2015 with the objective of encouraging new thinking and constructive change in society. This year’s event will start on September 20 at the Sanjeev Kumar Auditorium, Pal.

The event will feature 10 remarkable speakers from every walk of life, each sharing their own stories, experiences, and perspectives. Besides listening to these visionaries, delegates will also get the opportunity to interact with them and participate in effective discussions.

Key Speakers

Among the headline speakers are:

  • Mohinder Pratap Singh, former IFS officer

  • Prof. KN Vyas, former President, Bhabha Atomic Research Centre

  • Uma Mani, climate champion

  • Manish Khare, agriculture expert

  • Sanaya Gurnamal, personal coach from the Philippines, who will speak on self-love

Other notable speakers include Yash Vasant (National Director, Corporate Connections), poet and thinker Vipul Rikhi, community development leaders Saachi and Nisha from Surat, and renowned architect and interior designer Bhakti Loonawat.

Curator’s Note

Speaking about the event, Saurabh Pacheriwal, Curator of TEDx Surat 2025, said:

“Conferences like TEDxSurat offer new ideas, fresh perspectives, and valuable exposure. We believe such events play a key role in elevating the overall level of ideas and innovation within our community.”

Cultural Showcase

Fountainhead School students will also have a special performance, adding cultural diversity to the conference and making it unique. All who want to learn new concepts, think critically, and seek inspiration are welcome to participate, with particular advantage to entrepreneurs, business leaders, and community stakeholders.

Special Session on September 21

Apart from the main conference, a special session will also be conducted on September 21 at WorkSpace, Citylight where participants will be able to mingle more closely with some of the chosen speakers. It is where participants who want to have more in-depth conversations, debates, and exchange of ideas can do so.

About TEDxSurat

TEDxSurat is an independent TED event committed to spreading ideas within the community. Since 2015, it has been a non-profit organization where learning, innovation, and inspiration come together.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: press-release-pnn

QUICK LINKS