Tamil, Hindi Or English: Which Language Will MK Stalin Choose To Address Bihar In Voter Adhikar Yatra?

In a major political move, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK leader M.K. Stalin joined Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar along with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. While this was good for the opposition’s campaign, a fresh discussion has arisen, which language will Stalin use to address the people of Bihar?Will he choose Tamil, Hindi, or English? The issue has set off a political controversy, particularly considering DMK’s historical opposition to Hindi imposition.

MK Stalin’s Opposition to Hindi Imposition

M.K. Stalin has long been an outspoken critic of so-called “forced imposition of Hindi” on non-Hindi states. The DMK leader has on many occasions emphasized his opposition to state suzerainty, the two-language formula, and protection for Tamil. Remembering his decades-long struggle against Hindi imposition, Stalin had once stated that he fought against Hindi imposition with the same passion that he did in 1971 when, at the age of 18, he protested against efforts to erase Tamil identity. For him, the effort towards a monolithic Hindi identity has always “killed ancient mother tongues” and posed a threat to linguistic diversity in India.

L Murugan’s Swipe at Stalin’s Bihar Visit

The Bihar tour by Stalin was ridiculed by Union Minister L Murugan, who challenged the “utility” of Stalin’s attendance at the rally. Making a snide comment at the CM of Tamil Nadu, Murugan stated, “I do not know what language he will use in Bihar. Even if he uses English, it will be proof of his colonial mentality.”. Our Prime Minister is removing the colonial mentality, whereas we are propagating Indian culture and tradition.”

He also stated that Stalin’s speech in English or Tamil as it ultimately had to be translated in Hindi for the locals, and questioned if his engagement with the people of Bihar was worthwhile.

With the DMK leader allying with Congress and RJD in Bihar, political focus has quickly shifted to his language. As the Voter Adhikar Yatra gains traction, Stalin’s speech and the political fuss surrounding it expose a major confusion between regional identity, the politics of language and national level opposition consolidation.

