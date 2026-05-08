TCS Sex Assault Case: Who Is Nida Khan? Accused Arrested After 25-Day Hunt

Nida Khan, a suspended TCS employee and one of the main accused in the sexual harassment and alleged religious conversion cases at the company’s Nashik unit, has been arrested in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar after hiding from police for almost 25 days.

Last month, serious allegations emerged from a TCS-linked BPO office in Nashik, where several employees accused some staff members of sexual harassment, mental harassment, and trying to force religious conversion. After the complaints were filed, the police formed special teams and launched a statewide search to find Khan.

Nida Khan Accused Of Religious Harassment And Influencing Complainants

Nida Khan is accused of hurting religious feelings and helping people accused in rape and sexual exploitation cases. Investigators also claim that she tried to convince one of the complainants to convert to Islam and asked survivors not to file complaints against the accused.

Khan had approached a Nashik court for anticipatory bail, but her request was rejected earlier this month. During the hearing, the prosecution said her custody was needed for questioning, as the investigation had found digital evidence, witness statements, and possible links connected to people outside Nashik.





SIT Claims Religious Conversion Attempts And Wider Network Links

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), which is investigating the case under the supervision of the Nashik Police Commissioner, told the court that Nida Khan had allegedly introduced a complainant to certain religious practices, encouraged her to wear a hijab and burqa, and shared religious videos, content, and mobile apps with her.

The prosecution also claimed that there were plans to change the complainant’s name and that some co-accused persons had allegedly taken important documents belonging to the victim. The SIT further informed the court that the investigation had expanded to look into possible connections in Malegaon and even Malaysia, where job offers may have been used to influence people.





Police Raids And Defence Arguments In Court

Earlier, police had carried out raids at places where Khan was believed to be hiding after questioning her husband. However, officers found the locations locked, and the mobile phones of Khan and some of her relatives were reportedly switched off.

Khan’s lawyer had earlier told the court that she was pregnant and staying in Mumbai while seeking protection from arrest. The defence also argued that Maharashtra does not have a separate anti-conversion law and denied all allegations of forced religious conversion.

Women Employees Allege Sexual Harassment And Forced Conversion Pressure

The controversy is linked to a TCS-connected BPO office in Nashik, where several women employees accused senior staff members and team leaders of sexual harassment, molestation, religious harassment, and attempts to force religious conversion over the last few years.

Women between the ages of 18 and 25 alleged unwanted touching, obscene comments, stalking, and sexual exploitation under false promises of marriage. Some also claimed they were repeatedly targeted over their personal lives and inability to have children.

According to the complaints, some women were pressured to offer namaz, asked to wear hijab and burqa, and forced to eat non-vegetarian food as part of alleged attempts to convert them. FIRs also mention claims that Hindu gods and religious practices were insulted inside the workplace.

One complainant alleged that some accused tried to build sexual relationships through threats and manipulation. Another accused, Tausif Attar, allegedly promised marriage to a colleague before having a sexual relationship with her.





Multiple FIRs Registered Against TCS-Linked BPO Employees

Police said at least nine FIRs have been filed against several employees, including Danish Sheikh, Tausif Attar, Raza Memon, Shahrukh Qureshi, Shafi Shaikh, Asif Ansari, and others. Nida Khan, who was first believed to be an HR employee but was later identified as a telecaller, has also been named in the case.

So far, police have arrested several accused linked to the BPO unit, including Danish Sheikh, Tausif Attar, Raza Memon, Shahrukh Qureshi, Shafi Shaikh, Asif Ansari, and Ashwin Chainani, who was connected to the POSH (Prevention of Sexual Harassment) committee. Nida Khan was arrested on Thursday.



SIT Expands Probe As TCS Launches Internal Investigation

The Special Investigation Team (SIT), set up by Nashik Police due to serious allegations, is investigating digital evidence, witness accounts, and possible connections to Malegaon and Malaysia.



Meanwhile, TCS said it had not received any official complaints against the accused through its internal ethics or POSH mechanisms. However, the company has formed an oversight committee and appointed independent experts to carry out an internal investigation into the allegations.

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