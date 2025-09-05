Teachers' Day: President Droupadi Murmu greets teachers at Rashtrapati Bhavan

New Delhi [India], September 5 (ANI): On the occasion of Teachers’ Day, President Droupadi Murmu greeted several teachers at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, Delhi, on Friday.

Speaking on the ocassion she said, “I extend my congratulations to all the award winners of today. I feel proud to see the progress and success being reflected in education and schools. Village schools and teachers today are moving ahead of urban teachers. As a teacher, the time I spent with children was one of the best phases of my life.”

“Teachers play the most crucial role in giving wings to children’s dreams. A good teacher possesses both sensitivity and intellect. It is the smart teachers who, with sensitivity, are able to deliver meaningful education to society. We must promote the education of daughters. In modern India, Savitribai Phule made a significant contribution in advancing education, and I pay her my respect and regard. In this education policy, Kasturba Gandhi residential schools are playing a key role. The more you support the education of daughters, the greater will be the nation’s progress, ” she added.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended wishes to the people on the occasion of Teachers’ Day.

He said that the dedication of teachers to nurturing minds is the foundation of a stronger and brighter future.

“Wishing everyone, particularly all hardworking teachers, a very happy Teachers’ Day! The dedication of teachers to nurturing minds is the foundation of a stronger and brighter future,” PM Modi said in a post on X.

“Their commitment and compassion are noteworthy. We also remember the life and thoughts of Dr. S. Radhakrishnan, a distinguished scholar and teacher, on his birth anniversary,” he added.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also extended wishes on the occasion of Teachers’ Day, remembering former President Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan.

While addressing a gathering in Gorakhpur, CM Yogi said that the life of Radhakrishnan was dedicated to education.

“Today is a very important day. Today is also the birthday of former President of India, Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. The whole of India celebrates this day as Teachers’ Day. His entire life was dedicated to education…Today is also a day to honour teachers and gurus,” CM Yogi said.

Every year, Teachers’ Day is celebrated on 5 September. It’s a day dedicated to teachers and the role they play in shaping their students’ lives.

The day commemorates the birth anniversary of scholar and Bharat Ratna recipient Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who was born on this day in 1888. He was the first Vice President of independent India (1952-1962). He was also the second President of India from 1962 to 1967. (ANI)

