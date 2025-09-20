LIVE TV
Home > India > Telangana: DRI officials seize 12 Kg of hydroponic weed worth Rs 12 cr at Hyderabad Airport

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 20, 2025 15:15:07 IST

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 20 (ANI): The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence officers, based on specific intelligence, seized a total of 12 kg of hydroponic weed after intercepting an Indian passenger arriving from Dubai at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, officials mentioned on Saturday.

According to officials, during the search of the passengers’ baggage, packets containing a greenish, lumpy substance were recovered. On testing, the substance gave a positive result for Cannabis. A total of 6 kg of hydroponic weed was recovered from this baggage.

Upon questioning, the passenger revealed that another checked-in bag, which she had declared as misplaced, arrived in Hyderabad earlier on September 20, and upon its examination, revealed another 6 kg of hydroponic weed.

“Interrogation of the passenger revealed that another checked-in bag belonging to her had been declared as misplaced, for which she had already filed a complaint. The said baggage arrived in Hyderabad on 20.09.2025. On its examination, another 6 kg of hydroponic weed was recovered,” the DRI’s official statement mentioned.

Thus, in total, 12 kg of hydroponic weed valued at approximately ₹12 crore has been seized. The passenger has been arrested under the provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985.

Meanwhile, as part of an ongoing pan-India “Operation Weed Out”, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized 39.2 kg of hydroponic weed at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, Mumbai, on September 13 to 14, 2025, according to the Ministry of Finance.

Three persons have been arrested in a coordinated operation, under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

Acting on specific intelligence, DRI officers intercepted two Indian nationals arriving from Bangkok. Thorough examination of their checked-in baggage led to the recovery of 39 packets weighing 39.2 kg of hydroponic cannabis. A swift follow-up action resulted in the arrest of the intended recipient. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: Airportdirectorate-of-revenue-intelligenceDUBAIhyderabadhydroponic-weednarcotics

