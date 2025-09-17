‘Thank You My Friend…’: PM Narendra Modi Thanks Donald Trump For 75th Birthday Greetings
CPI Maoist donald trump Kash Patel andy-pycroft hardik pandya latest US news Kathy Hochul
CPI Maoist donald trump Kash Patel andy-pycroft hardik pandya latest US news Kathy Hochul
‘Thank You My Friend…’: PM Narendra Modi Thanks Donald Trump For 75th Birthday Greetings

On the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), a day before his 75th birthday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared that the US President Donald Trump had wished him for the birthday occasion.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo Credit-x.com/narendramodi)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo Credit-x.com/narendramodi)

Published: September 17, 2025 00:38:13 IST

Today, September 17, 2025, will mark the 75th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A day before his birthday, PM Narendra Modi shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) writing that the US President Donald J. Trump has wished him for his birthday. As mentioned in the tweet, PM Narendra Modi wrote,”

What are the events planned for PM Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday?

National Award-winning drama Chalo Jeete Hain’s re-release: National award-winning film Chalo Jeete Hain will be re-released on the occasion of PM Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday on 17th September, 2025, Wednesday. In a press release, the producer, Mahaveer Jain, said, “This movement carries a deeply powerful message. It will inspire millions of young minds about valuing and respecting every work and each individual. It reinforces the timeless values of selflessness, empathy, and duty to the nation–a true tribute to our Prime Minister.”

Song for PM Narendra Modi 

Also, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has launched a song for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, which is on September 17. The song is titled The song, “Namo Pragati Dilli — Baal Swar Se Rashtra Swar Tak,”. The Education department has prepared this song to celebrate Modi’s 75th birthday. Students are shown singing in 21 different languages in this song.  The time duration of this song is 3 minutes 25 seconds. 



PM Modi’s 75th Birthday: How He Transformed the Lives Of India’s Reriwalas In Last 11 Years

